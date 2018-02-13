You are here » Home
Advent Computer Services Ltd.
|BSE: 531429
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE101C01022
|
BSE
15:14 | 06 Mar
|
2.41
|
-0.12
(-4.74%)
|
OPEN
2.41
|
HIGH
2.41
|
LOW
2.41
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Advent Computer Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.41
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.53
|VOLUME
|150
|52-Week high
|3.05
|52-Week low
|1.39
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.65
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Advent Computer Services Ltd.
Advent Computer Services Ltd
Advent Computer Services Ltd (ACSL) was incorporated as a 100% EOU on 22 Feb.'84 in Madras and was promoted by Michael Arul an ex-IBM technocrat, Jennifer Arul and their associates. Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), a Government of Tamil Nadu undertaking, subsequently joined in the project of the company on a 50:50 basis.
ACSL was set up to primarily export business application sof...> More
Advent Computer Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Advent Computer Services Ltd - Financial Results
Advent Computer Services Ltd - Peer Group
Advent Computer Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Advent Computer Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.33%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|22.34%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|73.38%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-17.18%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-23.49%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Advent Computer Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.41
|
|2.41
|Week Low/High
|2.41
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.09
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.39
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|338.00
Quick Links for Advent Computer Services: