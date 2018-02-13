Advent Computer Services Ltd

Advent Computer Services Ltd (ACSL) was incorporated as a 100% EOU on 22 Feb.'84 in Madras and was promoted by Michael Arul an ex-IBM technocrat, Jennifer Arul and their associates. Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), a Government of Tamil Nadu undertaking, subsequently joined in the project of the company on a 50:50 basis. ACSL was set up to primarily export business application sof...> More