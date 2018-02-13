JUST IN
Advent Computer Services Ltd.

BSE: 531429 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE101C01022
BSE 15:14 | 06 Mar 2.41 -0.12
(-4.74%)
OPEN

2.41

 HIGH

2.41

 LOW

2.41
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Advent Computer Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.41
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.53
VOLUME 150
52-Week high 3.05
52-Week low 1.39
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.65
Sell Qty 100.00
About Advent Computer Services Ltd.

Advent Computer Services Ltd

Advent Computer Services Ltd (ACSL) was incorporated as a 100% EOU on 22 Feb.'84 in Madras and was promoted by Michael Arul an ex-IBM technocrat, Jennifer Arul and their associates. Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), a Government of Tamil Nadu undertaking, subsequently joined in the project of the company on a 50:50 basis. ACSL was set up to primarily export business application sof...> More

Advent Computer Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Advent Computer Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.09 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.09 -
Total Expenses 0.1 0.09 11.11
Operating Profit -0.1 -
Net Profit -0.1 -
Equity Capital 16.27 16.27 -
> More on Advent Computer Services Ltd Financials Results

Advent Computer Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prithvi Info. 1.28 -4.48 4.43
Omni Ax's 2.40 1.69 4.13
Glodyne Techno. 0.90 0.00 4.06
Advent Computer 2.41 -4.74 3.92
Spectacle Ventur 0.76 4.11 3.91
Hypersoft 8.90 0.00 3.78
Accel Trans 3.36 5.00 3.71
> More on Advent Computer Services Ltd Peer Group

Advent Computer Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.15
Banks/FIs 0.20
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.96
> More on Advent Computer Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Advent Computer Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.33% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 22.34% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 73.38% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -17.18% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -23.49% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Advent Computer Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.41
2.41
Week Low/High 2.41
2.00
Month Low/High 2.09
3.00
YEAR Low/High 1.39
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
338.00

Quick Links for Advent Computer Services: