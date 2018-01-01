Advik Laboratories Ltd

Advik Laboratories Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products in India. It offers ethical, generic, and over the counter drugs in various formulations. The company's generic product portfolio comprises antibacterial; antiallergics; antifungals; analgesic, antipyretic, and anti-inflammatory; antihypertensives; anthelminthics; antimalarials; corticosteroids; erectile d...> More