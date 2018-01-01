Advik Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 531686
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE537C01019
|BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar
|4.66
|
-0.24
(-4.90%)
|
OPEN
4.66
|
HIGH
4.66
|
LOW
4.66
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Advik Laboratories Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.66
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.90
|VOLUME
|110
|52-Week high
|8.63
|52-Week low
|3.95
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.66
|Sell Qty
|90.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Advik Laboratories Ltd.
Advik Laboratories Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products in India. It offers ethical, generic, and over the counter drugs in various formulations. The company's generic product portfolio comprises antibacterial; antiallergics; antifungals; analgesic, antipyretic, and anti-inflammatory; antihypertensives; anthelminthics; antimalarials; corticosteroids; erectile d...> More
Advik Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.85
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.80
Announcement
-
Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report
-
-
-
Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December
-
Statement Of Investors Complaint For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
Advik Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.27
|1
|27
|Other Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|1.27
|1.02
|24.51
|Total Expenses
|1.35
|1.11
|21.62
|Operating Profit
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.22
|-0.24
|8.33
|Equity Capital
|19.11
|19.11
|-
Advik Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Veerhealth Care
|14.65
|9.74
|10.15
|Guj. Terce Labs.
|13.00
|-3.70
|9.65
|Shukra Pharma.
|57.00
|-1.89
|8.95
|Advik Labs.
|4.66
|-4.90
|8.91
|S S Organics
|8.00
|-4.76
|8.16
|Beryl Drugs
|13.26
|-3.56
|6.72
|Senbo Inds.
|6.10
|-4.69
|6.71
Advik Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Advik Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.90%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-22.33%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.52%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.22%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-38.85%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Advik Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.66
|
|4.66
|Week Low/High
|4.50
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.50
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.95
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.11
|
|53.00
Quick Links for Advik Laboratories:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices