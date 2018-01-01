JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Advik Laboratories Ltd

Advik Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 531686 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE537C01019
BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar 4.66 -0.24
(-4.90%)
OPEN

4.66

 HIGH

4.66

 LOW

4.66
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Advik Laboratories Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.66
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.90
VOLUME 110
52-Week high 8.63
52-Week low 3.95
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.66
Sell Qty 90.00
OPEN 4.66
CLOSE 4.90
VOLUME 110
52-Week high 8.63
52-Week low 3.95
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.66
Sell Qty 90.00

About Advik Laboratories Ltd.

Advik Laboratories Ltd

Advik Laboratories Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products in India. It offers ethical, generic, and over the counter drugs in various formulations. The company's generic product portfolio comprises antibacterial; antiallergics; antifungals; analgesic, antipyretic, and anti-inflammatory; antihypertensives; anthelminthics; antimalarials; corticosteroids; erectile d...> More

Advik Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Advik Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.27 1 27
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 1.27 1.02 24.51
Total Expenses 1.35 1.11 21.62
Operating Profit -0.09 -0.09 -
Net Profit -0.22 -0.24 8.33
Equity Capital 19.11 19.11 -
> More on Advik Laboratories Ltd Financials Results

Advik Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Veerhealth Care 14.65 9.74 10.15
Guj. Terce Labs. 13.00 -3.70 9.65
Shukra Pharma. 57.00 -1.89 8.95
Advik Labs. 4.66 -4.90 8.91
S S Organics 8.00 -4.76 8.16
Beryl Drugs 13.26 -3.56 6.72
Senbo Inds. 6.10 -4.69 6.71
> More on Advik Laboratories Ltd Peer Group

Advik Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.89
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 33.31
> More on Advik Laboratories Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Advik Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.90% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -22.33% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.52% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.22% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -38.85% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Advik Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.66
4.66
Week Low/High 4.50
5.00
Month Low/High 4.50
6.00
YEAR Low/High 3.95
9.00
All TIME Low/High 2.11
53.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Advik Laboratories: