Aegis Logistics Ltd.

BSE: 500003 Sector: Others
NSE: AEGISCHEM ISIN Code: INE208C01025
BSE LIVE 13:29 | 12 Mar 246.00 3.45
(1.42%)
OPEN

243.30

 HIGH

248.00

 LOW

241.90
NSE LIVE 13:29 | 12 Mar 246.60 3.50
(1.44%)
OPEN

246.00

 HIGH

247.90

 LOW

240.50
OPEN 243.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 242.55
VOLUME 9249
52-Week high 300.00
52-Week low 170.10
P/E 83.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8,216
Buy Price 246.00
Buy Qty 29.00
Sell Price 247.00
Sell Qty 17.00
About Aegis Logistics Ltd.

Aegis Logistics Ltd

Aegis Logistics Ltd is a leader in Oil, Gas and Chemical Logistics. The company is engaged in providing logistic solutions for Oil, Gas, Chemicals and Petrochemical Industries. With their strategic locations and indispensable services, Aegis is a key supplier for total supply chain management services to major customers including Oil PSUs. The company presently has three operating port termina...> More

Aegis Logistics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8,216
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.95
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 83.39
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.43
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 11.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Aegis Logistics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1442.08 1247.55 15.59
Other Income 1.35 0.97 39.18
Total Income 1443.43 1248.52 15.61
Total Expenses 1370.34 1188.04 15.34
Operating Profit 73.09 60.48 20.85
Net Profit 56.44 41.43 36.23
Equity Capital 33.4 33.4 -
Aegis Logistics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Adani Enterp. 156.00 0.00 17156.88
Rain Industries 386.00 -0.64 12983.11
Future Consumer 50.80 -3.79 9720.24
Aegis Logistics 246.00 1.42 8216.40
MMTC 47.60 4.16 4760.00
Shankara Build. 1752.45 1.16 4004.35
PTC India 90.95 0.89 2692.21
Aegis Logistics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.51
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 11.25
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.68
Indian Public 20.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.43
Aegis Logistics Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
06/07 CD Equisearch Accumulate 189 PDF IconDetails
06/07 CD Equisearch Accumulate 189 PDF IconDetails
19/12 CD Equisearch Accumulate 142 PDF IconDetails
Aegis Logistics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.37% -1.54% -0.09% -1.11%
1 Month -10.33% -5.86% -1.70% -1.07%
3 Month -9.38% -3.58% 1.47% 0.75%
6 Month 11.69% 16.46% 4.85% 4.11%
1 Year 21.33% 22.02% 16.48% 15.86%
3 Year 353.54% 379.49% 16.55% 18.11%

Aegis Logistics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 241.90
248.00
Week Low/High 226.70
255.00
Month Low/High 226.70
279.00
YEAR Low/High 170.10
300.00
All TIME Low/High 0.32
300.00

