Aegis Logistics Ltd.
|BSE: 500003
|Sector: Others
|NSE: AEGISCHEM
|ISIN Code: INE208C01025
|BSE LIVE 13:29 | 12 Mar
|246.00
|
3.45
(1.42%)
|
OPEN
243.30
|
HIGH
248.00
|
LOW
241.90
|NSE LIVE 13:29 | 12 Mar
|246.60
|
3.50
(1.44%)
|
OPEN
246.00
|
HIGH
247.90
|
LOW
240.50
|OPEN
|243.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|242.55
|VOLUME
|9249
|52-Week high
|300.00
|52-Week low
|170.10
|P/E
|83.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8,216
|Buy Price
|246.00
|Buy Qty
|29.00
|Sell Price
|247.00
|Sell Qty
|17.00
|OPEN
|246.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|243.10
|VOLUME
|63423
|52-Week high
|300.80
|52-Week low
|170.00
|P/E
|83.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8,216
|Buy Price
|246.60
|Buy Qty
|113.00
|Sell Price
|246.90
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Aegis Logistics Ltd.
Aegis Logistics Ltd is a leader in Oil, Gas and Chemical Logistics. The company is engaged in providing logistic solutions for Oil, Gas, Chemicals and Petrochemical Industries. With their strategic locations and indispensable services, Aegis is a key supplier for total supply chain management services to major customers including Oil PSUs. The company presently has three operating port termina...> More
Aegis Logistics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8,216
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.95
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|83.39
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.43
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.21
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|11.08
News
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
-
Aegis Logistics Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Fixes Record Date For Interim Dividend During The Financial Year 2017-18
-
-
Aegis Logistics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1442.08
|1247.55
|15.59
|Other Income
|1.35
|0.97
|39.18
|Total Income
|1443.43
|1248.52
|15.61
|Total Expenses
|1370.34
|1188.04
|15.34
|Operating Profit
|73.09
|60.48
|20.85
|Net Profit
|56.44
|41.43
|36.23
|Equity Capital
|33.4
|33.4
|-
Aegis Logistics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Adani Enterp.
|156.00
|0.00
|17156.88
|Rain Industries
|386.00
|-0.64
|12983.11
|Future Consumer
|50.80
|-3.79
|9720.24
|Aegis Logistics
|246.00
|1.42
|8216.40
|MMTC
|47.60
|4.16
|4760.00
|Shankara Build.
|1752.45
|1.16
|4004.35
|PTC India
|90.95
|0.89
|2692.21
Aegis Logistics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Aegis Logistics Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|06/07
|CD Equisearch
|Accumulate
|189
|Details
|06/07
|CD Equisearch
|Accumulate
|189
|Details
|19/12
|CD Equisearch
|Accumulate
|142
|Details
Aegis Logistics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.37%
|-1.54%
|-0.09%
|-1.11%
|1 Month
|-10.33%
|-5.86%
|-1.70%
|-1.07%
|3 Month
|-9.38%
|-3.58%
|1.47%
|0.75%
|6 Month
|11.69%
|16.46%
|4.85%
|4.11%
|1 Year
|21.33%
|22.02%
|16.48%
|15.86%
|3 Year
|353.54%
|379.49%
|16.55%
|18.11%
Aegis Logistics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|241.90
|
|248.00
|Week Low/High
|226.70
|
|255.00
|Month Low/High
|226.70
|
|279.00
|YEAR Low/High
|170.10
|
|300.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.32
|
|300.00
