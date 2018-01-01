Aftek Ltd.
|BSE: 530707
|Sector: IT
|NSE: AFTEK
|ISIN Code: INE796A01023
|BSE 15:29 | 30 Nov
|Aftek Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 15:29 | 16 Mar
|Aftek Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|1.63
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.71
|VOLUME
|96775
|52-Week high
|1.75
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.63
|Sell Qty
|69754.00
|OPEN
|5.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.30
|VOLUME
|52115
|52-Week high
|5.40
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|5.15
|Buy Qty
|372.00
|Sell Price
|5.20
|Sell Qty
|1500.00
About Aftek Ltd.
Aftek is an India based software development and embedded hardware manufacturing company. They built the company with a strong desire and passion to contribute to the Information Technology demand in the domestic market. Aftek Research and Development Center is located at Pune, and the manufacturing center is located at Solapur in Maharashtra. They developed new products and technologies in domain...> More
Aftek Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|18
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|30.33
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.05
Announcement
-
-
-
Board Meeting Intimation For The Iiird Quarter I.E. 31-12-2017 Result
-
-
-
Board Meeting Intimation To Consider Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th Septembe
Aftek Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.41
|3.06
|-86.6
|Other Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Income
|0.41
|3.13
|-86.9
|Total Expenses
|5.45
|-5.58
|197.67
|Operating Profit
|-5.04
|8.72
|-157.8
|Net Profit
|-14.8
|-4.8
|-208.33
|Equity Capital
|22.04
|22.04
|-
Aftek Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Informed Techn.
|52.30
|-0.10
|21.81
|Lee & Nee Soft.
|3.55
|-1.66
|19.80
|Indian Infotech
|0.19
|0.00
|19.11
|Aftek
|1.63
|-4.68
|17.96
|Athena Global
|16.80
|0.00
|17.42
|Prism Infor.
|6.65
|-4.45
|16.56
|Five Core
|2.51
|-4.92
|16.34
Aftek Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Aftek Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-70.47%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aftek Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.63
|
|1.75
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.75
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.75
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.75
|All TIME Low/High
|1.55
|
|667.00
