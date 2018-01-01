JUST IN
Aftek Ltd.

BSE: 530707 Sector: IT
NSE: AFTEK ISIN Code: INE796A01023
BSE 15:29 | 30 Nov Aftek Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 15:29 | 16 Mar Aftek Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 1.63
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.71
VOLUME 96775
52-Week high 1.75
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.63
Sell Qty 69754.00
About Aftek Ltd.

Aftek Ltd

Aftek is an India based software development and embedded hardware manufacturing company. They built the company with a strong desire and passion to contribute to the Information Technology demand in the domestic market. Aftek Research and Development Center is located at Pune, and the manufacturing center is located at Solapur in Maharashtra. They developed new products and technologies in domain...> More

Aftek Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 30.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Aftek Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.41 3.06 -86.6
Other Income 0.08 -
Total Income 0.41 3.13 -86.9
Total Expenses 5.45 -5.58 197.67
Operating Profit -5.04 8.72 -157.8
Net Profit -14.8 -4.8 -208.33
Equity Capital 22.04 22.04 -
> More on Aftek Ltd Financials Results

Aftek Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Informed Techn. 52.30 -0.10 21.81
Lee & Nee Soft. 3.55 -1.66 19.80
Indian Infotech 0.19 0.00 19.11
Aftek 1.63 -4.68 17.96
Athena Global 16.80 0.00 17.42
Prism Infor. 6.65 -4.45 16.56
Five Core 2.51 -4.92 16.34
> More on Aftek Ltd Peer Group

Aftek Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.05
Banks/FIs 1.36
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 69.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.49
> More on Aftek Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Aftek Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -70.47% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Aftek Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.63
1.75
Week Low/High 0.00
1.75
Month Low/High 0.00
1.75
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.75
All TIME Low/High 1.55
667.00

