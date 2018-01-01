JUST IN
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531921 Sector: Industrials
NSE: AGARIND ISIN Code: INE204E01012
BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar 340.30 16.20
(5.00%)
OPEN

340.00

 HIGH

340.30

 LOW

331.00
NSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 338.95 16.10
(4.99%)
OPEN

338.90

 HIGH

338.95

 LOW

329.70
About Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd

Incorporated in 1995,Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited engages in the transportation of bitumen, LPG, and propane. The company also manufactures bitumen and bituminous products, including paving grade bitumen, industrial grade bitumen, modified bitumen (CRMB/PMB), bitumen emulsions, bitumen felts, expansion joint boards, and other waterproofing compounds and paints. In addition, it generates ...> More

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   349
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.29
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.14
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.46
Book Value / Share () [*S] 114.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 83.12 74.24 11.96
Other Income 1.5 -0.2 850
Total Income 84.61 74.04 14.28
Total Expenses 76.21 68.16 11.81
Operating Profit 8.4 5.88 42.86
Net Profit 2.67 1.16 130.17
Equity Capital 10.16 8.66 -
> More on Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
DCW 33.95 -1.59 750.30
Manali Petrochem 34.20 -1.72 588.24
Dhunseri Petro. 146.15 3.47 511.82
Agarwal Indl. 340.30 5.00 349.15
Diamines & Chem. 99.90 -0.65 97.70
Hind.Fluoro Carb 9.54 -4.70 18.70
Polychem 381.30 -1.20 15.25
> More on Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.29
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.47
> More on Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.16% -1.82% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -24.46% -24.66% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -49.13% -45.54% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -47.65% -46.62% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -34.95% -32.43% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 181.47% 180.36% 17.24% 19.01%

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 331.00
340.30
Week Low/High 294.50
350.00
Month Low/High 294.50
465.00
YEAR Low/High 294.50
792.00
All TIME Low/High 12.60
792.00

