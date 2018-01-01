Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd

Incorporated in 1995,Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited engages in the transportation of bitumen, LPG, and propane. The company also manufactures bitumen and bituminous products, including paving grade bitumen, industrial grade bitumen, modified bitumen (CRMB/PMB), bitumen emulsions, bitumen felts, expansion joint boards, and other waterproofing compounds and paints. In addition, it generates ...> More