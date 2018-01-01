You are here » Home
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531921
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: AGARIND
|ISIN Code: INE204E01012
|
BSE
15:23 | 12 Mar
|
340.30
|
16.20
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
340.00
|
HIGH
340.30
|
LOW
331.00
|
NSE
15:14 | 12 Mar
|
338.95
|
16.10
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
338.90
|
HIGH
338.95
|
LOW
329.70
About Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd.
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd
Incorporated in 1995,Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited engages in the transportation of bitumen, LPG, and propane. The company also manufactures bitumen and bituminous products, including paving grade bitumen, industrial grade bitumen, modified bitumen (CRMB/PMB), bitumen emulsions, bitumen felts, expansion joint boards, and other waterproofing compounds and paints. In addition, it generates ...> More
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.16%
|-1.82%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-24.46%
|-24.66%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-49.13%
|-45.54%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-47.65%
|-46.62%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-34.95%
|-32.43%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|181.47%
|180.36%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|331.00
|
|340.30
|Week Low/High
|294.50
|
|350.00
|Month Low/High
|294.50
|
|465.00
|YEAR Low/High
|294.50
|
|792.00
|All TIME Low/High
|12.60
|
|792.00
Quick Links for Agarwal Industrial Corporation: