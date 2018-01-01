AGC Networks Ltd.
|BSE: 500463
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: AGCNET
|ISIN Code: INE676A01019
|BSE LIVE 13:38 | 12 Mar
|113.50
|
-3.40
(-2.91%)
|
OPEN
117.00
|
HIGH
117.00
|
LOW
113.50
|NSE LIVE 13:01 | 12 Mar
|113.50
|
-2.70
(-2.32%)
|
OPEN
113.00
|
HIGH
115.30
|
LOW
113.00
About AGC Networks Ltd.
Tata Telecom (TTL) belonged to Tatas and Avaya, formerly a division of Lucent Technologies, which has its roots in AT & T. Tata Group sold out its 25.1% Shareholding in the company to Avaya in the year 2004. Subsequently, the Avaya's holding in the company increased from 25.5% to 50.6%. Avaya made a public offer to purchase 20% Shares and they acquired 8.53% from the general public, with this ...> More
AGC Networks Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|323
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.19
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|95.38
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Jul 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|23.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.90
Announcement
AGC Networks Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|194.4
|185.61
|4.74
|Other Income
|0.85
|1.52
|-44.08
|Total Income
|195.25
|187.13
|4.34
|Total Expenses
|182
|175.32
|3.81
|Operating Profit
|13.25
|11.81
|12.19
|Net Profit
|3.52
|2.22
|58.56
|Equity Capital
|28.47
|28.47
|-
AGC Networks Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Astra Microwave
|86.35
|1.53
|747.79
|NELCO
|170.40
|9.37
|388.85
|Suyog Telematics
|358.15
|-5.00
|363.52
|AGC Networks
|113.50
|-2.91
|323.13
|Avantel
|540.00
|3.05
|218.70
|GTL
|9.20
|-7.72
|144.72
|ADC India
|218.00
|-3.22
|100.28
AGC Networks Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.42%
|-5.89%
|-0.10%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-2.83%
|0.31%
|-1.71%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-27.66%
|-23.23%
|1.46%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|-11.02%
|-4.18%
|4.83%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|35.52%
|34.88%
|16.47%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|10.35%
|11.99%
|16.53%
|18.28%
AGC Networks Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|113.50
|
|117.00
|Week Low/High
|111.35
|
|120.00
|Month Low/High
|111.35
|
|135.00
|YEAR Low/High
|82.00
|
|171.00
|All TIME Low/High
|12.63
|
|266.00
