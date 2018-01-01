JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » AGC Networks Ltd

AGC Networks Ltd.

BSE: 500463 Sector: Telecom
NSE: AGCNET ISIN Code: INE676A01019
BSE LIVE 13:38 | 12 Mar 113.50 -3.40
(-2.91%)
OPEN

117.00

 HIGH

117.00

 LOW

113.50
NSE LIVE 13:01 | 12 Mar 113.50 -2.70
(-2.32%)
OPEN

113.00

 HIGH

115.30

 LOW

113.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 117.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 116.90
VOLUME 575
52-Week high 170.70
52-Week low 82.00
P/E 95.38
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 323
Buy Price 113.50
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 115.00
Sell Qty 53.00
OPEN 117.00
CLOSE 116.90
VOLUME 575
52-Week high 170.70
52-Week low 82.00
P/E 95.38
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 323
Buy Price 113.50
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 115.00
Sell Qty 53.00

About AGC Networks Ltd.

AGC Networks Ltd

Tata Telecom (TTL) belonged to Tatas and Avaya, formerly a division of Lucent Technologies, which has its roots in AT & T. Tata Group sold out its 25.1% Shareholding in the company to Avaya in the year 2004. Subsequently, the Avaya's holding in the company increased from 25.5% to 50.6%. Avaya made a public offer to purchase 20% Shares and they acquired 8.53% from the general public, with this ...> More

AGC Networks Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   323
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 95.38
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Jul 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

AGC Networks Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 194.4 185.61 4.74
Other Income 0.85 1.52 -44.08
Total Income 195.25 187.13 4.34
Total Expenses 182 175.32 3.81
Operating Profit 13.25 11.81 12.19
Net Profit 3.52 2.22 58.56
Equity Capital 28.47 28.47 -
> More on AGC Networks Ltd Financials Results

AGC Networks Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Astra Microwave 86.35 1.53 747.79
NELCO 170.40 9.37 388.85
Suyog Telematics 358.15 -5.00 363.52
AGC Networks 113.50 -2.91 323.13
Avantel 540.00 3.05 218.70
GTL 9.20 -7.72 144.72
ADC India 218.00 -3.22 100.28
> More on AGC Networks Ltd Peer Group

AGC Networks Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.90
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 7.52
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 13.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.20
> More on AGC Networks Ltd Share Holding Pattern

AGC Networks Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.42% -5.89% -0.10% -0.97%
1 Month -2.83% 0.31% -1.71% -0.93%
3 Month -27.66% -23.23% 1.46% 0.89%
6 Month -11.02% -4.18% 4.83% 4.25%
1 Year 35.52% 34.88% 16.47% 16.02%
3 Year 10.35% 11.99% 16.53% 18.28%

AGC Networks Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 113.50
117.00
Week Low/High 111.35
120.00
Month Low/High 111.35
135.00
YEAR Low/High 82.00
171.00
All TIME Low/High 12.63
266.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for AGC Networks: