JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Agio Paper & Industries Ltd

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 516020 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE112C01011
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 4.28 -0.22
(-4.89%)
OPEN

4.28

 HIGH

4.28

 LOW

4.28
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Agio Paper & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.28
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.50
VOLUME 75
52-Week high 8.40
52-Week low 1.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 4.28
Buy Qty 175.00
Sell Price 4.50
Sell Qty 100.00
OPEN 4.28
CLOSE 4.50
VOLUME 75
52-Week high 8.40
52-Week low 1.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 4.28
Buy Qty 175.00
Sell Price 4.50
Sell Qty 100.00

About Agio Paper & Industries Ltd.

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd

Kanoi Paper & Industries(KPIL) promoted by J P Kanoi on Sep. '84 as BDT Business has got into manufacture of paper by taking over the integrated pulp and paper mill of Brooke Bond India at Bilaspur, MP in 1990. The name of the company is also changed to Kanoi Paper & Industries. M L Jalan and Arrow Syntex Pvt Ltd holds 49% equity stake in the company as on Dec 30, 2003. KPIL is an agro-residue ...> More

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.25 0.26 -3.85
Operating Profit -0.25 -0.26 3.85
Net Profit -0.41 -0.38 -7.89
Equity Capital 16.13 16.13 -
> More on Agio Paper & Industries Ltd Financials Results

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rama Paper Mills 12.40 3.77 11.98
Vapi Paper Mills 39.15 -4.98 8.93
Servalaksh.Paper 1.84 -4.66 7.93
Agio Paper 4.28 -4.89 6.90
Special.Papers 0.38 -5.00 5.93
Saffron Indus. 7.65 -1.92 5.50
Kay Power &Paper 5.00 0.00 5.32
> More on Agio Paper & Industries Ltd Peer Group

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.56
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 34.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.39
> More on Agio Paper & Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -24.91% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 191.16% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.28
4.28
Week Low/High 4.28
5.00
Month Low/High 4.28
5.00
YEAR Low/High 1.35
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Agio Paper & Industries: