Agio Paper & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 516020
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE112C01011
|
BSE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
4.28
|
-0.22
(-4.89%)
|
OPEN
4.28
|
HIGH
4.28
|
LOW
4.28
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Agio Paper & Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.28
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.50
|VOLUME
|75
|52-Week high
|8.40
|52-Week low
|1.35
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|4.28
|Buy Qty
|175.00
|Sell Price
|4.50
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|4.28
|CLOSE
|4.50
|VOLUME
|75
|52-Week high
|8.40
|52-Week low
|1.35
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|4.28
|Buy Qty
|175.00
|Sell Price
|4.50
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Agio Paper & Industries Ltd.
Agio Paper & Industries Ltd
Kanoi Paper & Industries(KPIL) promoted by J P Kanoi on Sep. '84 as BDT Business has got into manufacture of paper by taking over the integrated pulp and paper mill of Brooke Bond India at Bilaspur, MP in 1990. The name of the company is also changed to Kanoi Paper & Industries. M L Jalan and Arrow Syntex Pvt Ltd holds 49% equity stake in the company as on Dec 30, 2003.
KPIL is an agro-residue ...> More
Agio Paper & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Agio Paper & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Agio Paper & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Agio Paper & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Agio Paper & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-24.91%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|191.16%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Agio Paper & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.28
|
|4.28
|Week Low/High
|4.28
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.28
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.35
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|100.00
Quick Links for Agio Paper & Industries: