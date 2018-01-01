JUST IN
Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

BSE: 519281 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: AGRODUTCH ISIN Code: INE135B01014
BSE 14:36 | 19 Jun Agro Dutch Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 14:52 | 03 Apr Agro Dutch Industries Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 0.98
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.03
VOLUME 4000
52-Week high 1.45
52-Week low 0.98
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 1.00
Buy Qty 1880.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd

Incorporated in May '92 as Indo Dutch Foods, the company was renamed Agro Dutch Foods in Jul.'92. Promoted by the Punjab Agro Industries Corporation in the joint sector with Malvinder Singh Bhinder and his associates, It acquired its present name, Agro Dutch Industries in Mar.'01. The company went public in Nov.'93 to set up a 100% EOU in the food processing industry for the manufacture and exp...> More

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -81.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.16 0.97 -83.51
Other Income 2.96 -
Total Income 0.16 3.93 -95.93
Total Expenses 1.14 2.77 -58.84
Operating Profit -0.97 1.16 -183.62
Net Profit -17.82 -16.09 -10.75
Equity Capital 54.37 54.37 -
Agro Dutch Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
RCL Foods 14.25 -5.00 6.48
Shah Foods 98.50 -4.74 5.91
Mahaan Foods 15.60 -9.04 5.46
Agro Dutch Inds. 1.00 -2.91 5.44
Madhur Inds 13.20 4.85 5.40
Farmax India 0.09 -10.00 4.81
Kore Foods 3.60 4.05 4.19
Agro Dutch Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.11
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 35.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.48
Agro Dutch Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -67.74% -48.44% 17.24% 19.02%

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.98
1.00
Week Low/High 0.00
1.00
Month Low/High 0.00
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.98
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.98
124.00

