Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 519281
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: AGRODUTCH
|ISIN Code: INE135B01014
|
BSE
14:36 | 19 Jun
|
Agro Dutch Industries Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
14:52 | 03 Apr
|
Agro Dutch Industries Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.98
|CLOSE
|1.03
|VOLUME
|4000
|52-Week high
|1.45
|52-Week low
|0.98
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|1.00
|Buy Qty
|1880.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.70
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|1.70
|52-Week low
|1.65
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5.44
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.65
|Sell Qty
|66090.00
About Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.
Agro Dutch Industries Ltd
Incorporated in May '92 as Indo Dutch Foods, the company was renamed Agro Dutch Foods in Jul.'92. Promoted by the Punjab Agro Industries Corporation in the joint sector with Malvinder Singh Bhinder and his associates, It acquired its present name, Agro Dutch Industries in Mar.'01.
The company went public in Nov.'93 to set up a 100% EOU in the food processing industry for the manufacture and exp...> More
Agro Dutch Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Agro Dutch Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Agro Dutch Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.16
|0.97
|-83.51
|Other Income
|
|2.96
|-
|Total Income
|0.16
|3.93
|-95.93
|Total Expenses
|1.14
|2.77
|-58.84
|Operating Profit
|-0.97
|1.16
|-183.62
|Net Profit
|-17.82
|-16.09
|-10.75
|Equity Capital
|54.37
|54.37
| -
Agro Dutch Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Agro Dutch Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Agro Dutch Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-67.74%
|-48.44%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Agro Dutch Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.98
|
|1.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.98
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.98
|
|124.00
