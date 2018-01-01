JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Agro Tech Foods Ltd

Agro Tech Foods Ltd.

BSE: 500215 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ATFL ISIN Code: INE209A01019
BSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 631.50 7.95
(1.27%)
OPEN

628.20

 HIGH

633.35

 LOW

625.00
NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 631.40 6.45
(1.03%)
OPEN

631.15

 HIGH

643.95

 LOW

622.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 628.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 623.55
VOLUME 428
52-Week high 815.00
52-Week low 480.05
P/E 48.95
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,539
Buy Price 631.00
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 633.80
Sell Qty 15.00
OPEN 628.20
CLOSE 623.55
VOLUME 428
52-Week high 815.00
52-Week low 480.05
P/E 48.95
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,539
Buy Price 631.00
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 633.80
Sell Qty 15.00

About Agro Tech Foods Ltd.

Agro Tech Foods Ltd

Agro Tech Foods Limited is a company with a dominant market position in the edible oils and branded foods sector, in India. ConAgra Foods Inc of USA, world's third largest foods company, along with Tiger Brands of South Africa holds a majority stake of 51.3 percent in Agro Tech Foods Limited, through CAG Tech Holdings, Mauritius. The company was incorporated in 1986 as ITC Agro-Tech to enter the o...> More

Agro Tech Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,539
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.90
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 48.95
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.32
Book Value / Share () [*S] 147.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Agro Tech Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 214.55 208.37 2.97
Other Income 0.26 0.02 1200
Total Income 214.81 208.39 3.08
Total Expenses 196.69 191.35 2.79
Operating Profit 18.12 17.04 6.34
Net Profit 9.03 7.78 16.07
Equity Capital 24.37 24.37 -
> More on Agro Tech Foods Ltd Financials Results

Agro Tech Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj. Ambuja Exp 253.00 1.42 2900.65
Agro Tech Foods. 631.50 1.27 1538.97
AVT Natural Prod 37.55 -1.31 571.89
Ruchi Soya Inds. 16.80 -1.47 561.29
JVL Agro Indus 23.70 -0.21 397.92
> More on Agro Tech Foods Ltd Peer Group

Agro Tech Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.77
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 6.46
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 8.38
Indian Public 18.03
Custodians 4.31
Other 10.99
> More on Agro Tech Foods Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Agro Tech Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.29% -3.50% -0.06% -0.95%
1 Month -5.68% -2.19% -1.67% -0.92%
3 Month -1.18% -0.25% 1.50% 0.91%
6 Month 20.98% 18.28% 4.88% 4.27%
1 Year 10.61% 10.56% 16.52% 16.04%
3 Year -6.44% -6.75% 16.58% 18.30%

Agro Tech Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 625.00
633.35
Week Low/High 620.00
658.00
Month Low/High 608.10
690.00
YEAR Low/High 480.05
815.00
All TIME Low/High 24.00
900.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Agro Tech Foods: