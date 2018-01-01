Agro Tech Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 500215
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ATFL
|ISIN Code: INE209A01019
About Agro Tech Foods Ltd.
Agro Tech Foods Limited is a company with a dominant market position in the edible oils and branded foods sector, in India. ConAgra Foods Inc of USA, world's third largest foods company, along with Tiger Brands of South Africa holds a majority stake of 51.3 percent in Agro Tech Foods Limited, through CAG Tech Holdings, Mauritius. The company was incorporated in 1986 as ITC Agro-Tech to enter the o...> More
Agro Tech Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,539
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.90
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|48.95
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.32
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|147.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.28
Announcement
-
Agro Tech Foods Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
Agro Tech Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|214.55
|208.37
|2.97
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.02
|1200
|Total Income
|214.81
|208.39
|3.08
|Total Expenses
|196.69
|191.35
|2.79
|Operating Profit
|18.12
|17.04
|6.34
|Net Profit
|9.03
|7.78
|16.07
|Equity Capital
|24.37
|24.37
|-
Agro Tech Foods Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Guj. Ambuja Exp
|253.00
|1.42
|2900.65
|Agro Tech Foods.
|631.50
|1.27
|1538.97
|AVT Natural Prod
|37.55
|-1.31
|571.89
|Ruchi Soya Inds.
|16.80
|-1.47
|561.29
|JVL Agro Indus
|23.70
|-0.21
|397.92
Agro Tech Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.29%
|-3.50%
|-0.06%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-5.68%
|-2.19%
|-1.67%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-1.18%
|-0.25%
|1.50%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|20.98%
|18.28%
|4.88%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|10.61%
|10.56%
|16.52%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|-6.44%
|-6.75%
|16.58%
|18.30%
Agro Tech Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|625.00
|
|633.35
|Week Low/High
|620.00
|
|658.00
|Month Low/High
|608.10
|
|690.00
|YEAR Low/High
|480.05
|
|815.00
|All TIME Low/High
|24.00
|
|900.00
