Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd.

BSE: 522273 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE868C01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 22.80 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

23.90

 HIGH

23.90

 LOW

21.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd.

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd

Ahemdabad Steelcraft was originally set up as a partnership firm in the late sixties. The company had a lot of teething troubles at the initial stage in getting rolling technology and also due to non-availability of raw materials. Thereafter, the operations of the company was streamlined in 1972 when the partnerhship firm was dissolved and the unit was converted into a private limited company and ...> More

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.19
Book Value / Share () [*S] 60.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.53 0.72 112.5
Other Income 0.08 0.17 -52.94
Total Income 1.61 0.89 80.9
Total Expenses 1.77 1 77
Operating Profit -0.17 -0.1 -70
Net Profit -0.21 -0.14 -50
Equity Capital 4.09 4.09 -
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pact Industries 2.76 -4.83 13.63
Natl. Gen. Inds. 22.95 0.00 12.69
Deepti Alloy 26.00 -3.17 10.01
Ahm. Steelcraft 22.80 0.00 9.33
Vardhman Inds. 10.90 -3.20 8.61
Real Strips 14.13 -1.94 8.45
Rathi Steel 2.66 -3.97 8.33
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 30.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.86
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.29% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.56% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.22% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 40.31% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.70
23.90
Week Low/High 21.70
23.90
Month Low/High 21.70
27.00
YEAR Low/High 14.75
32.00
All TIME Low/High 2.05
46.00

