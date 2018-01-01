You are here » Home
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd.
|BSE: 522273
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE868C01018
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
22.80
0
(0.00%)
OPEN
23.90
HIGH
23.90
LOW
21.70
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|23.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|22.80
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|31.55
|52-Week low
|14.75
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|23.90
|CLOSE
|22.80
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|31.55
|52-Week low
|14.75
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd.
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd
Ahemdabad Steelcraft was originally set up as a partnership firm in the late sixties. The company had a lot of teething troubles at the initial stage in getting rolling technology and also due to non-availability of raw materials. Thereafter, the operations of the company was streamlined in 1972 when the partnerhship firm was dissolved and the unit was converted into a private limited company and ...> More
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.53
|0.72
|112.5
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.17
|-52.94
|Total Income
|1.61
|0.89
|80.9
|Total Expenses
|1.77
|1
|77
|Operating Profit
|-0.17
|-0.1
|-70
|Net Profit
|-0.21
|-0.14
|-50
|Equity Capital
|4.09
|4.09
| -
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd - Peer Group
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.29%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.56%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.22%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|40.31%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.70
|23.90
|Week Low/High
|21.70
|23.90
|Month Low/High
|21.70
|27.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.75
|32.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.05
|46.00
