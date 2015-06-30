JUST IN
Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd.

BSE: 506822 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE739N01026
BSE LIVE 11:17 | 27 Aug Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd.

Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   33
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] -12.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2015 Jun 2014 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -0.02 0
Equity Capital 4.61 4.61 -
Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shetron 51.80 1.77 46.62
Ecoplast 137.00 -0.22 41.10
Perfectpac 262.90 -0.04 34.97
Aikyam Intell. 7.10 -1.93 32.73
Guj. Raffia Inds 58.25 -4.98 29.07
Mewar Polytex 71.00 0.00 22.93
Venlon Ent 4.02 7.49 21.00
Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 90.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.92
Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.07% -0.87%
1 Month NA NA -1.54% -0.84%
3 Month NA NA 1.63% 0.99%
6 Month NA NA 5.01% 4.35%
1 Year NA NA 16.67% 16.13%
3 Year -34.56% NA 16.73% 18.39%

Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.10
7.10
Week Low/High 0.00
7.10
Month Low/High 0.00
7.10
YEAR Low/High 0.00
7.10
All TIME Low/High 0.50
47.00

