Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd.
|BSE: 506822
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE739N01026
|
BSE
LIVE
11:17 | 27 Aug
|
Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.24
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|7.10
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|7.10
|Sell Qty
|217901.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|7.10
|CLOSE
|7.24
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|7.10
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|7.10
|Sell Qty
|217901.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32.73
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd.
Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd
Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd - Financial Results
Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd - Peer Group
Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.63%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.01%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.67%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|-34.56%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.39%
Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.10
|
|7.10
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.10
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.10
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.10
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|47.00
