Aimco Pesticides Ltd.
|BSE: 524288
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: AIMCOPEST
|ISIN Code: INE008B01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|171.80
|
-5.25
(-2.97%)
|
OPEN
183.85
|
HIGH
183.85
|
LOW
169.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Aimco Pesticides Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|183.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|177.05
|VOLUME
|11385
|52-Week high
|271.00
|52-Week low
|76.00
|P/E
|15.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|165
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|183.85
|CLOSE
|177.05
|VOLUME
|11385
|52-Week high
|271.00
|52-Week low
|76.00
|P/E
|15.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|165
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Aimco Pesticides Ltd.
Aimco Pesticides Ltd, promoted by P P Dave and J P Dave in Aug 1987 is engaged in manufacturing and trading in Pesticides and Insecticides. For manufacturing Chlorpyriphos(CPP) technical grade the company set up a plant with 900 tpa capacity with 100% indigenous technology and machinery part funded by the proceeds from the public issue made in Dec 1992. This plant is flexible for switchover to ...> More
Aimco Pesticides Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|165
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.80
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.91
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.99
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.73
Announcement
-
Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Aimco Pesticides Limited To Be Held On 7Th February 2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
Voting Results Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company Under Regulation 44(3) Of SEBI (List
-
Proceedings Of 2Nd Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of Aimco Pesticides Limited (The Company)
-
Financial Results For The Second Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
Aimco Pesticides Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|33.42
|24.59
|35.91
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|33.43
|24.59
|35.95
|Total Expenses
|32
|22.57
|41.78
|Operating Profit
|1.43
|2.03
|-29.56
|Net Profit
|0.79
|1.78
|-55.62
|Equity Capital
|9.27
|9.24
|-
Aimco Pesticides Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shivalik Rasayan
|731.80
|2.78
|308.09
|Bhagiradha Chem.
|282.00
|-2.42
|219.68
|Jubilant Inds.
|173.40
|-2.23
|206.87
|Aimco Pesticides
|171.80
|-2.97
|164.58
|Super Crop Safe
|24.05
|-2.43
|94.40
|Kilpest India
|138.30
|-0.32
|88.65
|Phyto Chem (I)
|61.85
|1.56
|26.60
Aimco Pesticides Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Aimco Pesticides Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.56%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.02%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-32.92%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|2.35%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|120.54%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|187.29%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aimco Pesticides Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|169.15
|
|183.85
|Week Low/High
|167.00
|
|188.00
|Month Low/High
|166.40
|
|201.00
|YEAR Low/High
|76.00
|
|271.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.90
|
|271.00
