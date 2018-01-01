JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Aimco Pesticides Ltd

Aimco Pesticides Ltd.

BSE: 524288 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: AIMCOPEST ISIN Code: INE008B01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 171.80 -5.25
(-2.97%)
OPEN

183.85

 HIGH

183.85

 LOW

169.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aimco Pesticides Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 183.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 177.05
VOLUME 11385
52-Week high 271.00
52-Week low 76.00
P/E 15.91
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 165
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 183.85
CLOSE 177.05
VOLUME 11385
52-Week high 271.00
52-Week low 76.00
P/E 15.91
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 165
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Aimco Pesticides Ltd.

Aimco Pesticides Ltd

Aimco Pesticides Ltd, promoted by P P Dave and J P Dave in Aug 1987 is engaged in manufacturing and trading in Pesticides and Insecticides. For manufacturing Chlorpyriphos(CPP) technical grade the company set up a plant with 900 tpa capacity with 100% indigenous technology and machinery part funded by the proceeds from the public issue made in Dec 1992. This plant is flexible for switchover to ...> More

Aimco Pesticides Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   165
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.80
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.91
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.73
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Aimco Pesticides Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 33.42 24.59 35.91
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 33.43 24.59 35.95
Total Expenses 32 22.57 41.78
Operating Profit 1.43 2.03 -29.56
Net Profit 0.79 1.78 -55.62
Equity Capital 9.27 9.24 -
> More on Aimco Pesticides Ltd Financials Results

Aimco Pesticides Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shivalik Rasayan 731.80 2.78 308.09
Bhagiradha Chem. 282.00 -2.42 219.68
Jubilant Inds. 173.40 -2.23 206.87
Aimco Pesticides 171.80 -2.97 164.58
Super Crop Safe 24.05 -2.43 94.40
Kilpest India 138.30 -0.32 88.65
Phyto Chem (I) 61.85 1.56 26.60
> More on Aimco Pesticides Ltd Peer Group

Aimco Pesticides Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.78
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 41.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.59
> More on Aimco Pesticides Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Aimco Pesticides Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.56% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.02% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -32.92% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 2.35% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 120.54% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 187.29% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Aimco Pesticides Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 169.15
183.85
Week Low/High 167.00
188.00
Month Low/High 166.40
201.00
YEAR Low/High 76.00
271.00
All TIME Low/High 1.90
271.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Aimco Pesticides: