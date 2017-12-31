JUST IN
Ajanta Soya Ltd.

BSE: 519216 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE601B01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 48.60 -0.85
(-1.72%)
OPEN

49.45

 HIGH

49.70

 LOW

48.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ajanta Soya Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 49.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 49.45
VOLUME 2444
52-Week high 92.65
52-Week low 32.65
P/E 19.84
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 78
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Ajanta Soya Ltd.

Ajanta Soya Ltd

Ajanta Soya Limited is one of the foremost manufacturers of Vanaspati, Edible Refined Oils & Bakery Shortening for different Bakery Products like Biscuits, Puff, and Creams etc. The Company has one of the Best Refining Capabilities, State-of-Art Technology, Fully Equipped Most Modern Laboratory through which, it provide superior quality refined vegetable oils to ensure the utmost nutritional value...> More

Ajanta Soya Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   78
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.84
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ajanta Soya Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 68.25 170.59 -59.99
Other Income 0.19 0.97 -80.41
Total Income 68.44 171.56 -60.11
Total Expenses 68.54 166.88 -58.93
Operating Profit -0.1 4.68 -102.14
Net Profit -0.4 2.54 -115.75
Equity Capital 16.1 15.5 -
Ajanta Soya Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vijay Solvex 518.65 -1.99 165.97
CIAN Agro 47.15 0.00 131.97
Modi Naturals 113.90 -0.57 126.66
Ajanta Soya 48.60 -1.72 78.25
Ruchi Infrastr. 3.50 -4.37 71.82
Vegetable Prod. 3.96 -1.25 43.24
Diligent Indust. 17.00 -2.86 38.90
Ajanta Soya Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.65
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.66
Ajanta Soya Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.81% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.80% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -30.67% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -2.41% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -3.95% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 224.22% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Ajanta Soya Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 48.25
49.70
Week Low/High 48.15
54.00
Month Low/High 48.15
64.00
YEAR Low/High 32.65
93.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
93.00

