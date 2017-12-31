Ajanta Soya Ltd.
About Ajanta Soya Ltd.
Ajanta Soya Limited is one of the foremost manufacturers of Vanaspati, Edible Refined Oils & Bakery Shortening for different Bakery Products like Biscuits, Puff, and Creams etc. The Company has one of the Best Refining Capabilities, State-of-Art Technology, Fully Equipped Most Modern Laboratory through which, it provide superior quality refined vegetable oils to ensure the utmost nutritional value...> More
Ajanta Soya Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|78
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.45
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.84
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|28.73
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.69
Ajanta Soya Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|68.25
|170.59
|-59.99
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.97
|-80.41
|Total Income
|68.44
|171.56
|-60.11
|Total Expenses
|68.54
|166.88
|-58.93
|Operating Profit
|-0.1
|4.68
|-102.14
|Net Profit
|-0.4
|2.54
|-115.75
|Equity Capital
|16.1
|15.5
|-
Ajanta Soya Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vijay Solvex
|518.65
|-1.99
|165.97
|CIAN Agro
|47.15
|0.00
|131.97
|Modi Naturals
|113.90
|-0.57
|126.66
|Ajanta Soya
|48.60
|-1.72
|78.25
|Ruchi Infrastr.
|3.50
|-4.37
|71.82
|Vegetable Prod.
|3.96
|-1.25
|43.24
|Diligent Indust.
|17.00
|-2.86
|38.90
Ajanta Soya Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ajanta Soya Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.81%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.80%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-30.67%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-2.41%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-3.95%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|224.22%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Ajanta Soya Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|48.25
|
|49.70
|Week Low/High
|48.15
|
|54.00
|Month Low/High
|48.15
|
|64.00
|YEAR Low/High
|32.65
|
|93.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|93.00
