Ajcon Global Services Ltd.

BSE: 511692 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE759C01019
BSE LIVE 14:46 | 06 Mar 34.05 -1.75
(-4.89%)
OPEN

34.05

 HIGH

34.05

 LOW

34.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ajcon Global Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ajcon Global Services Ltd.

Ajcon Global Services Ltd

AGSL was incorporated in 1986, in Mumbai, as Ajmera Financials and Project Consultants Pvt. Ltd with the object of consulting entrepreneurs and established companies in new projects and raising financial resources. The Company went public in January 1995 and its public issue was oversubscribed by over 25 times demonstrating the faith and confidence the investment community reposed in the Company. ...> More

Ajcon Global Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 136.20
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ajcon Global Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.97 2.15 -8.37
Other Income 0.04 0.07 -42.86
Total Income 2.01 2.22 -9.46
Total Expenses 1.18 1.46 -19.18
Operating Profit 0.84 0.76 10.53
Net Profit 0.08 0.11 -27.27
Equity Capital 6.12 6.12 -
Ajcon Global Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
DB Intl.Stock 8.67 -1.92 30.34
Integ. Fin. Serv 39.85 -4.89 23.91
Sunbright Stock 18.50 -4.88 22.24
Ajcon Global 34.05 -4.89 20.84
Mefcom Capital 18.60 -4.86 17.00
Cil Securities 26.85 4.68 13.42
Titan Securities 5.32 -4.83 13.31
Ajcon Global Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.85
Indian Public 24.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.61
Ajcon Global Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.63% -0.49%
1 Month NA NA -1.00% -0.46%
3 Month 28.01% NA 2.20% 1.38%
6 Month 94.02% NA 5.60% 4.75%
1 Year NA NA 17.32% 16.58%
3 Year 127.00% NA 17.38% 18.85%

Ajcon Global Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 34.05
34.05
Week Low/High 34.05
34.00
Month Low/High 34.05
37.00
YEAR Low/High 15.75
42.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
49.00

