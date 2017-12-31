You are here » Home
Ajcon Global Services Ltd.
|BSE: 511692
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE759C01019
|
BSE
LIVE
14:46 | 06 Mar
|
34.05
|
-1.75
(-4.89%)
|
OPEN
34.05
|
HIGH
34.05
|
LOW
34.05
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ajcon Global Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Ajcon Global Services Ltd.
Ajcon Global Services Ltd
AGSL was incorporated in 1986, in Mumbai, as Ajmera Financials and Project Consultants Pvt. Ltd with the object of consulting entrepreneurs and established companies in new projects and raising financial resources. The Company went public in January 1995 and its public issue was oversubscribed by over 25 times demonstrating the faith and confidence the investment community reposed in the Company. ...> More
Ajcon Global Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ajcon Global Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ajcon Global Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.97
|2.15
|-8.37
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.07
|-42.86
|Total Income
|2.01
|2.22
|-9.46
|Total Expenses
|1.18
|1.46
|-19.18
|Operating Profit
|0.84
|0.76
|10.53
|Net Profit
|0.08
|0.11
|-27.27
|Equity Capital
|6.12
|6.12
| -
Ajcon Global Services Ltd - Peer Group
Ajcon Global Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ajcon Global Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.63%
|-0.49%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.00%
|-0.46%
|3 Month
|28.01%
|NA
|2.20%
|1.38%
|6 Month
|94.02%
|NA
|5.60%
|4.75%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.32%
|16.58%
|3 Year
|127.00%
|NA
|17.38%
|18.85%
Ajcon Global Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|34.05
|
|34.05
|Week Low/High
|34.05
|
|34.00
|Month Low/High
|34.05
|
|37.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.75
|
|42.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|49.00
Quick Links for Ajcon Global Services: