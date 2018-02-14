Ajel Ltd.
|BSE: 530713
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE229B01015
|BSE 10:11 | 09 Mar
|4.90
|
0.16
(3.38%)
|
OPEN
4.90
|
HIGH
4.90
|
LOW
4.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ajel Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.74
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|5.62
|52-Week low
|3.78
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ajel Ltd.
Ajel Limited provides consulting, systems integration, and outsourcing solutions worldwide. The company offers consulting services, such as strategy and planning, business process analysis and re-engineering, architecture and implementation, and business process monitoring; application development and management, legacy systems and migration, and application integration services; and Web applicati...> More
Ajel Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.73
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.46
Ajel Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.31
|3.26
|-59.82
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.31
|3.26
|-59.82
|Total Expenses
|1.29
|3.24
|-60.19
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|11.65
|11.65
|-
Ajel Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tricom India
|0.77
|-4.94
|6.10
|Infronics Sys.
|7.68
|-4.95
|6.09
|Luminaire Tech.
|0.20
|0.00
|5.88
|Ajel
|4.90
|3.38
|5.71
|Wisec Global
|5.24
|-4.90
|5.66
|Southern Infosy.
|11.15
|0.00
|5.60
|Twinstar Indus.
|2.32
|4.98
|5.22
Ajel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ajel Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.16%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ajel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.90
|
|4.90
|Week Low/High
|4.74
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.35
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.78
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|85.00
