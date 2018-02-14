JUST IN
Ajel Ltd.

BSE: 530713 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE229B01015
BSE 10:11 | 09 Mar 4.90 0.16
(3.38%)
OPEN

4.90

 HIGH

4.90

 LOW

4.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ajel Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ajel Ltd.

Ajel Ltd

Ajel Limited provides consulting, systems integration, and outsourcing solutions worldwide. The company offers consulting services, such as strategy and planning, business process analysis and re-engineering, architecture and implementation, and business process monitoring; application development and management, legacy systems and migration, and application integration services; and Web applicati...> More

Ajel Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ajel Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.31 3.26 -59.82
Other Income -
Total Income 1.31 3.26 -59.82
Total Expenses 1.29 3.24 -60.19
Operating Profit 0.01 0.02 -50
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 11.65 11.65 -
Ajel Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tricom India 0.77 -4.94 6.10
Infronics Sys. 7.68 -4.95 6.09
Luminaire Tech. 0.20 0.00 5.88
Ajel 4.90 3.38 5.71
Wisec Global 5.24 -4.90 5.66
Southern Infosy. 11.15 0.00 5.60
Twinstar Indus. 2.32 4.98 5.22
Ajel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.12
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.30
Ajel Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.16% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ajel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.90
4.90
Week Low/High 4.74
5.00
Month Low/High 4.35
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.78
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
85.00

