Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.

BSE: 513349 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: AJMERA ISIN Code: INE298G01027
BSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 236.25 -2.10
(-0.88%)
OPEN

237.60

 HIGH

241.15

 LOW

235.05
NSE LIVE 15:16 | 12 Mar 238.50 1.00
(0.42%)
OPEN

241.90

 HIGH

242.50

 LOW

234.00
About Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, the leading player in Real Estate and Steel was started its journey in 18th March of the year 1985 as RVS Steels and Allied Industries. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Shree Precoated Steels Ltd in 24th October of the year 1985. The Certificate of Commencement was obtained on 6th January 1986. Shri C S Ajmera and Associates took over the Compan...

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   838
EPS - TTM () [*S] 19.44
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.15
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.26
Book Value / Share () [*S] 131.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 90.18 81.91 10.1
Other Income 1.71 1.16 47.41
Total Income 91.89 83.07 10.62
Total Expenses 56.64 42.82 32.27
Operating Profit 35.25 40.25 -12.42
Net Profit 21.12 23.83 -11.37
Equity Capital 35.48 35.48 -
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Anant Raj 50.50 0.20 1490.26
D B Realty 54.10 4.04 1316.04
Marathon Nextgen 449.10 -4.22 1032.93
Ajmera Realty 236.25 -0.88 838.21
Prozone Intu 54.70 0.64 834.72
Vipul Ltd 60.95 2.52 731.40
Texmaco Infrast. 57.25 0.88 729.36
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.24
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.26
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.07
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
11/07 Dynamic Levels Buy 150 PDF IconDetails
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.32% 0.23% 0.51% -0.26%
1 Month -13.40% -10.87% -1.12% -0.22%
3 Month -24.36% -29.80% 2.08% 1.62%
6 Month 1.48% 13.87% 5.47% 5.00%
1 Year 25.36% 23.70% 17.18% 16.85%
3 Year 98.03% 106.14% 17.24% 19.12%

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 235.05
241.15
Week Low/High 228.00
245.00
Month Low/High 224.60
280.00
YEAR Low/High 175.00
366.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
655.00

