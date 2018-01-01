You are here » Home
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.
|BSE: 513349
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: AJMERA
|ISIN Code: INE298G01027
|
BSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
236.25
|
-2.10
(-0.88%)
|
OPEN
237.60
|
HIGH
241.15
|
LOW
235.05
|
NSE
LIVE
15:16 | 12 Mar
|
238.50
|
1.00
(0.42%)
|
OPEN
241.90
|
HIGH
242.50
|
LOW
234.00
About Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, the leading player in Real Estate and Steel was started its journey in 18th March of the year 1985 as RVS Steels and Allied Industries. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Shree Precoated Steels Ltd in 24th October of the year 1985. The Certificate of Commencement was obtained on 6th January 1986. Shri C S Ajmera and Associates took over the Compan...> More
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|90.18
|81.91
|10.1
|Other Income
|1.71
|1.16
|47.41
|Total Income
|91.89
|83.07
|10.62
|Total Expenses
|56.64
|42.82
|32.27
|Operating Profit
|35.25
|40.25
|-12.42
|Net Profit
|21.12
|23.83
|-11.37
|Equity Capital
|35.48
|35.48
| -
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd - Peer Group
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd - Research Reports
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.32%
|0.23%
|0.51%
|-0.26%
|1 Month
|-13.40%
|-10.87%
|-1.12%
|-0.22%
|3 Month
|-24.36%
|-29.80%
|2.08%
|1.62%
|6 Month
|1.48%
|13.87%
|5.47%
|5.00%
|1 Year
|25.36%
|23.70%
|17.18%
|16.85%
|3 Year
|98.03%
|106.14%
|17.24%
|19.12%
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|235.05
|
|241.15
|Week Low/High
|228.00
|
|245.00
|Month Low/High
|224.60
|
|280.00
|YEAR Low/High
|175.00
|
|366.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|655.00
