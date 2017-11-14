You are here » Home
Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd.
|BSE: 526628
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE863E01015
|
BSE
15:40 | 08 Mar
|
23.10
|
0.55
(2.44%)
|
OPEN
22.50
|
HIGH
23.65
|
LOW
22.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd.
Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd
Incorporated as Ajwa Green Property & Resort Pvt Ltd, it was converted into a public limited company Ajwa Fun World & Resort (AFWR) which has set up an amusement-park-cum-resort near Vrindavan Gardens in Baroda (a replica of Mysore's Vrindavan Gardens). Company is spearhead by Rajesh C Jain chairman and Managing Director.
In Apr.'94, the amusement park started operating with ten rides. The re...> More
Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.28
|0.69
|-59.42
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.28
|0.69
|-59.42
|Total Expenses
|0.44
|0.77
|-42.86
|Operating Profit
|-0.16
|-0.08
|-100
|Net Profit
|-0.37
|-0.25
|-48
|Equity Capital
|6.39
|6.39
| -
