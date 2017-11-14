JUST IN
Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd.

BSE: 526628 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE863E01015
BSE 15:40 | 08 Mar 23.10 0.55
(2.44%)
OPEN

22.50

 HIGH

23.65

 LOW

22.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd.

Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd

Incorporated as Ajwa Green Property & Resort Pvt Ltd, it was converted into a public limited company Ajwa Fun World & Resort (AFWR) which has set up an amusement-park-cum-resort near Vrindavan Gardens in Baroda (a replica of Mysore's Vrindavan Gardens). Company is spearhead by Rajesh C Jain chairman and Managing Director. In Apr.'94, the amusement park started operating with ten rides.

Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 26.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.28 0.69 -59.42
Other Income -
Total Income 0.28 0.69 -59.42
Total Expenses 0.44 0.77 -42.86
Operating Profit -0.16 -0.08 -100
Net Profit -0.37 -0.25 -48
Equity Capital 6.39 6.39 -
Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd - Financial Results

Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
VCU Data 11.52 -4.95 17.86
Spicy Entertain. 10.80 -0.92 17.83
Baba Arts 2.48 -0.80 14.88
Ajwa Fun World 23.10 2.44 14.76
52 Weeks Enter. 4.11 0.00 14.34
Radaan Media. 2.43 -4.71 13.16
Encash Entert. 25.85 -1.90 10.08
Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd - Peer Group

Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.54
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.78
Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 244.26% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.50
23.65
Week Low/High 20.60
24.00
Month Low/High 20.60
24.00
YEAR Low/High 16.30
27.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
90.00

