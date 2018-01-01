You are here » Home
Akar Auto Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530621
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE864E01021
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
56.60
|
0.75
(1.34%)
|
OPEN
56.50
|
HIGH
57.40
|
LOW
55.10
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Akar Auto Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Akar Auto Industries Ltd.
Akar Auto Industries Ltd
Akar Tools Ltd., an ISO 9001-2000 company, is the forward integrated enterprise of the R. L. Group of Industries. Situated at Waluj near Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Akar Tools Ltd. manufactures and exports hi-quality precision engineered hand tools to Europe, USA, Japan, Australia and many other countries worldwide. The company was incorporated in the year 1989....> More
Akar Auto Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Akar Auto Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|63.67
|45.1
|41.18
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.06
|16.67
|Total Income
|63.74
|45.16
|41.14
|Total Expenses
|59.28
|41.72
|42.09
|Operating Profit
|4.46
|3.44
|29.65
|Net Profit
|1.19
|0.93
|27.96
|Equity Capital
|5.39
|5.39
| -
Akar Auto Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Akar Auto Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Akar Auto Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.99%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.27%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|24.45%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|103.96%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|276.58%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Akar Auto Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|55.10
|
|57.40
|Week Low/High
|53.50
|
|68.00
|Month Low/High
|53.50
|
|68.00
|YEAR Low/High
|27.35
|
|87.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|87.00
Quick Links for Akar Auto Industries: