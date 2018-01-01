JUST IN
Akar Auto Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530621 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE864E01021
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 56.60 0.75
(1.34%)
OPEN

56.50

 HIGH

57.40

 LOW

55.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Akar Auto Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Akar Auto Industries Ltd.

Akar Auto Industries Ltd

Akar Tools Ltd., an ISO 9001-2000 company, is the forward integrated enterprise of the R. L. Group of Industries. Situated at Waluj near Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Akar Tools Ltd. manufactures and exports hi-quality precision engineered hand tools to Europe, USA, Japan, Australia and many other countries worldwide. The company was incorporated in the year 1989....> More

Akar Auto Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   61
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.91
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   11.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.98
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Akar Auto Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 63.67 45.1 41.18
Other Income 0.07 0.06 16.67
Total Income 63.74 45.16 41.14
Total Expenses 59.28 41.72 42.09
Operating Profit 4.46 3.44 29.65
Net Profit 1.19 0.93 27.96
Equity Capital 5.39 5.39 -
Akar Auto Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Magna Electrocas 169.75 2.11 77.75
Porwal Auto Comp 50.10 -0.79 75.65
Tayo Rolls 64.75 2.78 66.43
Akar Auto 56.60 1.34 61.01
LGB Forge 3.43 -4.99 51.45
Lak. Prec. Screw 43.60 -2.02 47.70
Sanghvi Forg. 31.70 -3.79 47.20
Akar Auto Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.06
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 20.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.73
Akar Auto Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.99% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.27% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 24.45% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 103.96% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 276.58% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Akar Auto Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 55.10
57.40
Week Low/High 53.50
68.00
Month Low/High 53.50
68.00
YEAR Low/High 27.35
87.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
87.00

