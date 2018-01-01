Aksh Optifibre Ltd.
|BSE: 532351
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: AKSHOPTFBR
|ISIN Code: INE523B01011
|BSE 15:56 | 12 Mar
|32.55
|
0.75
(2.36%)
|
OPEN
32.45
|
HIGH
33.35
|
LOW
32.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|32.55
|
0.60
(1.88%)
|
OPEN
32.50
|
HIGH
33.30
|
LOW
32.00
|OPEN
|32.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.80
|VOLUME
|374664
|52-Week high
|46.55
|52-Week low
|16.90
|P/E
|38.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|529
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|32.55
|Sell Qty
|33.00
|OPEN
|32.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.95
|VOLUME
|935008
|52-Week high
|46.35
|52-Week low
|16.90
|P/E
|38.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|529
|Buy Price
|32.45
|Buy Qty
|1842.00
|Sell Price
|32.55
|Sell Qty
|392.00
|OPEN
|32.45
|CLOSE
|31.80
|VOLUME
|374664
|52-Week high
|46.55
|52-Week low
|16.90
|P/E
|38.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|529
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|32.55
|Sell Qty
|33.00
|OPEN
|32.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.95
|VOLUME
|935008
|52-Week high
|46.35
|52-Week low
|16.90
|P/E
|38.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|529.46
|Buy Price
|32.45
|Buy Qty
|1842.00
|Sell Price
|32.55
|Sell Qty
|392.00
About Aksh Optifibre Ltd.
Aksh Optifibre Limited (AOL) originally promoted by Choudhari and Navani family with Dr Kailash S Choudhari as the sole promoter, was established as a private limited company on March' 1986 in the name of Aksh India Private Limited and was converted into a public limited company on March' 1994 and subsequently changed its name to Aksh Optifibre Limited to properly reflect the core activities of th...> More
Aksh Optifibre Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|529
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.84
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|38.75
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.27
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.11
Announcement
-
-
Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting To Be Held On March 12 2018
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
Aksh Optifibre Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|154.01
|127.88
|20.43
|Other Income
|1.59
|1.16
|37.07
|Total Income
|155.6
|129.04
|20.58
|Total Expenses
|136.87
|116.78
|17.2
|Operating Profit
|18.73
|12.25
|52.9
|Net Profit
|6.55
|1.29
|407.75
|Equity Capital
|81.33
|81.33
|-
Aksh Optifibre Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Finolex Cables
|704.60
|1.03
|10776.86
|KEI Inds.
|364.75
|1.16
|2857.82
|Vindhya Telelink
|1019.90
|2.50
|1208.58
|Aksh Optifibre
|32.55
|2.36
|529.46
|Universal Cables
|136.95
|2.24
|475.22
|CMI
|238.25
|0.17
|358.09
|Diamond Power
|11.73
|-1.84
|316.37
Aksh Optifibre Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Aksh Optifibre Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.13%
|-11.67%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-23.23%
|-19.63%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|1.72%
|3.83%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|22.83%
|22.14%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|48.97%
|47.62%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|110.68%
|106.01%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aksh Optifibre Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|32.10
|
|33.35
|Week Low/High
|31.20
|
|37.00
|Month Low/High
|31.20
|
|42.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.90
|
|47.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.50
|
|173.00
Quick Links for Aksh Optifibre:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices