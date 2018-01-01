JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Aksh Optifibre Ltd

Aksh Optifibre Ltd.

BSE: 532351 Sector: Engineering
NSE: AKSHOPTFBR ISIN Code: INE523B01011
BSE 15:56 | 12 Mar 32.55 0.75
(2.36%)
OPEN

32.45

 HIGH

33.35

 LOW

32.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 32.55 0.60
(1.88%)
OPEN

32.50

 HIGH

33.30

 LOW

32.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 32.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 31.80
VOLUME 374664
52-Week high 46.55
52-Week low 16.90
P/E 38.75
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 529
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 32.55
Sell Qty 33.00
OPEN 32.45
CLOSE 31.80
VOLUME 374664
52-Week high 46.55
52-Week low 16.90
P/E 38.75
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 529
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 32.55
Sell Qty 33.00

About Aksh Optifibre Ltd.

Aksh Optifibre Ltd

Aksh Optifibre Limited (AOL) originally promoted by Choudhari and Navani family with Dr Kailash S Choudhari as the sole promoter, was established as a private limited company on March' 1986 in the name of Aksh India Private Limited and was converted into a public limited company on March' 1994 and subsequently changed its name to Aksh Optifibre Limited to properly reflect the core activities of th...> More

Aksh Optifibre Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   529
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.84
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 38.75
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Aksh Optifibre Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 154.01 127.88 20.43
Other Income 1.59 1.16 37.07
Total Income 155.6 129.04 20.58
Total Expenses 136.87 116.78 17.2
Operating Profit 18.73 12.25 52.9
Net Profit 6.55 1.29 407.75
Equity Capital 81.33 81.33 -
> More on Aksh Optifibre Ltd Financials Results

Aksh Optifibre Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Finolex Cables 704.60 1.03 10776.86
KEI Inds. 364.75 1.16 2857.82
Vindhya Telelink 1019.90 2.50 1208.58
Aksh Optifibre 32.55 2.36 529.46
Universal Cables 136.95 2.24 475.22
CMI 238.25 0.17 358.09
Diamond Power 11.73 -1.84 316.37
> More on Aksh Optifibre Ltd Peer Group

Aksh Optifibre Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.64
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.25
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.07
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.96
> More on Aksh Optifibre Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Aksh Optifibre Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.13% -11.67% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -23.23% -19.63% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 1.72% 3.83% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 22.83% 22.14% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 48.97% 47.62% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 110.68% 106.01% 17.24% 19.01%

Aksh Optifibre Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 32.10
33.35
Week Low/High 31.20
37.00
Month Low/High 31.20
42.00
YEAR Low/High 16.90
47.00
All TIME Low/High 5.50
173.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Aksh Optifibre: