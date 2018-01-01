AksharChem (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 524598
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: AKSHARCHEM
|ISIN Code: INE542B01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|632.50
|
9.55
(1.53%)
|
OPEN
630.00
|
HIGH
644.55
|
LOW
625.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|636.25
|
11.55
(1.85%)
|
OPEN
624.70
|
HIGH
649.50
|
LOW
619.85
About AksharChem (India) Ltd.
Aksharchem India Ltd(formerly Audichem India Ltd) has been engaged in the manufacture of Vinyl Sulphone Ester,which is coming under Dyes & Pigments segment.The company has also been exporting its products to various countries.Aksharchem has expanded the installed capacity of Dyes & Intermediates during the year 2002-03 by 360 MT and with this expansion the total capacity has been increased to 2400...> More
AksharChem (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|519
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|39.83
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.88
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|35.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Mar 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.50
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|270.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.34
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
-
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
AksharChem (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|58.84
|63.53
|-7.38
|Other Income
|2.24
|-4.18
|153.59
|Total Income
|61.08
|59.35
|2.91
|Total Expenses
|49.95
|39.58
|26.2
|Operating Profit
|11.13
|19.77
|-43.7
|Net Profit
|8.31
|9.26
|-10.26
|Equity Capital
|7.31
|7.31
|-
AksharChem (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Transpek Inds.
|1239.35
|0.01
|692.80
|Fineotex Chem
|56.30
|-3.68
|632.25
|Vivimed Labs.
|75.45
|4.94
|622.46
|AksharChem (I)
|632.50
|1.53
|518.65
|Punjab Chemicals
|422.05
|7.06
|517.43
|Plastiblends (I)
|199.15
|1.40
|517.39
|Ellen.Indl.Gas
|310.00
|-4.62
|513.05
AksharChem (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.14%
|-4.69%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.30%
|-11.71%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.23%
|-3.41%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-18.21%
|-16.74%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-7.63%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|242.45%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
AksharChem (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|625.00
|
|644.55
|Week Low/High
|612.00
|
|668.00
|Month Low/High
|608.55
|
|740.00
|YEAR Low/High
|608.55
|
|942.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|942.00
