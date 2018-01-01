AksharChem (India) Ltd

Aksharchem India Ltd(formerly Audichem India Ltd) has been engaged in the manufacture of Vinyl Sulphone Ester,which is coming under Dyes & Pigments segment.The company has also been exporting its products to various countries.Aksharchem has expanded the installed capacity of Dyes & Intermediates during the year 2002-03 by 360 MT and with this expansion the total capacity has been increased to 2400...> More