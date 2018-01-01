JUST IN
AksharChem (India) Ltd.

BSE: 524598 Sector: Industrials
NSE: AKSHARCHEM ISIN Code: INE542B01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 632.50 9.55
(1.53%)
OPEN

630.00

 HIGH

644.55

 LOW

625.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 636.25 11.55
(1.85%)
OPEN

624.70

 HIGH

649.50

 LOW

619.85
OPEN 630.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 622.95
VOLUME 1105
52-Week high 941.95
52-Week low 608.55
P/E 15.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 519
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About AksharChem (India) Ltd.

AksharChem (India) Ltd

Aksharchem India Ltd(formerly Audichem India Ltd) has been engaged in the manufacture of Vinyl Sulphone Ester,which is coming under Dyes & Pigments segment.The company has also been exporting its products to various countries.Aksharchem has expanded the installed capacity of Dyes & Intermediates during the year 2002-03 by 360 MT and with this expansion the total capacity has been increased to 2400...> More

AksharChem (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   519
EPS - TTM () [*S] 39.83
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.88
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Mar 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.50
Book Value / Share () [*S] 270.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

AksharChem (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 58.84 63.53 -7.38
Other Income 2.24 -4.18 153.59
Total Income 61.08 59.35 2.91
Total Expenses 49.95 39.58 26.2
Operating Profit 11.13 19.77 -43.7
Net Profit 8.31 9.26 -10.26
Equity Capital 7.31 7.31 -
AksharChem (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Transpek Inds. 1239.35 0.01 692.80
Fineotex Chem 56.30 -3.68 632.25
Vivimed Labs. 75.45 4.94 622.46
AksharChem (I) 632.50 1.53 518.65
Punjab Chemicals 422.05 7.06 517.43
Plastiblends (I) 199.15 1.40 517.39
Ellen.Indl.Gas 310.00 -4.62 513.05
AksharChem (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.70
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 4.59
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.04
Indian Public 20.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.98
AksharChem (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.14% -4.69% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.30% -11.71% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.23% -3.41% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -18.21% -16.74% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -7.63% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 242.45% NA 17.24% 19.01%

AksharChem (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 625.00
644.55
Week Low/High 612.00
668.00
Month Low/High 608.55
740.00
YEAR Low/High 608.55
942.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
942.00

