Akzo Nobel India Ltd.

BSE: 500710 Sector: Consumer
NSE: AKZOINDIA ISIN Code: INE133A01011
BSE LIVE 14:07 | 12 Mar 1760.00 3.15
(0.18%)
OPEN

1760.05

 HIGH

1760.05

 LOW

1739.95
NSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar 1753.40 -2.70
(-0.15%)
OPEN

1760.00

 HIGH

1769.00

 LOW

1738.55
About Akzo Nobel India Ltd.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd

ICI India Ltd manufactures and markets paints and speciality chemicals. Their manufacturing activities in India commenced in 1939 with the setting up of Alkali and Chemical Corporation of India Ltd in Rishra, West Bengal. In the year 1954, as the result of an agreement with the Government of India, the set up Indian Explosives Ltd in Gomia. Chemical and Fibres of India Ltd came up in Thane in 1963

Akzo Nobel India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8,212
EPS - TTM () [*S] 49.39
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 35.63
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   220.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.25
Book Value / Share () [*S] 208.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Akzo Nobel India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 711.99 673.12 5.77
Other Income 21.18 11.23 88.6
Total Income 733.17 684.35 7.13
Total Expenses 613.03 572.53 7.07
Operating Profit 120.14 111.82 7.44
Net Profit 82.63 68.57 20.5
Equity Capital 46.66 46.66 -
Akzo Nobel India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Asian Paints 1131.00 0.29 108485.52
Kansai Nerolac 488.60 0.95 26330.65
Berger Paints 244.80 -0.79 23770.08
Akzo Nobel 1760.00 0.18 8212.16
Shalimar Paints 149.60 -1.48 336.60
Hardcast.& Waud 371.00 -3.64 25.23
Yug Decor 28.55 -6.24 11.91
Akzo Nobel India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.96
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 1.87
Insurance 4.05
Mutual Funds 4.48
Indian Public 7.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.77
Akzo Nobel India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.97% -2.41% -0.09% -0.95%
1 Month -1.55% -1.07% -1.70% -0.92%
3 Month -2.50% -1.83% 1.47% 0.91%
6 Month -4.94% -3.51% 4.85% 4.27%
1 Year 10.23% 10.24% 16.48% 16.04%
3 Year 20.28% 18.81% 16.54% 18.30%

Akzo Nobel India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1739.95
1760.05
Week Low/High 1739.95
1830.00
Month Low/High 1739.95
1863.00
YEAR Low/High 1518.30
2095.00
All TIME Low/High 25.00
2095.00

