Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
|BSE: 500710
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: AKZOINDIA
|ISIN Code: INE133A01011
|BSE LIVE 14:07 | 12 Mar
|1760.00
|
3.15
(0.18%)
|
OPEN
1760.05
|
HIGH
1760.05
|
LOW
1739.95
|NSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar
|1753.40
|
-2.70
(-0.15%)
|
OPEN
1760.00
|
HIGH
1769.00
|
LOW
1738.55
|OPEN
|1760.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1756.85
|VOLUME
|289
|52-Week high
|2095.00
|52-Week low
|1518.30
|P/E
|35.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8,212
|Buy Price
|1741.70
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|1759.95
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|1760.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1756.10
|VOLUME
|1698
|52-Week high
|2089.00
|52-Week low
|1520.00
|P/E
|35.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8,212
|Buy Price
|1747.10
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|1754.75
|Sell Qty
|3.00
About Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
ICI India Ltd manufactures and markets paints and speciality chemicals. Their manufacturing activities in India commenced in 1939 with the setting up of Alkali and Chemical Corporation of India Ltd in Rishra, West Bengal. In the year 1954, as the result of an agreement with the Government of India, the set up Indian Explosives Ltd in Gomia. Chemical and Fibres of India Ltd came up in Thane in 1963...> More
Akzo Nobel India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8,212
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|49.39
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|35.63
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|220.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.25
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|208.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|8.46
News
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
-
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Akzo Nobel India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|711.99
|673.12
|5.77
|Other Income
|21.18
|11.23
|88.6
|Total Income
|733.17
|684.35
|7.13
|Total Expenses
|613.03
|572.53
|7.07
|Operating Profit
|120.14
|111.82
|7.44
|Net Profit
|82.63
|68.57
|20.5
|Equity Capital
|46.66
|46.66
|-
Akzo Nobel India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Asian Paints
|1131.00
|0.29
|108485.52
|Kansai Nerolac
|488.60
|0.95
|26330.65
|Berger Paints
|244.80
|-0.79
|23770.08
|Akzo Nobel
|1760.00
|0.18
|8212.16
|Shalimar Paints
|149.60
|-1.48
|336.60
|Hardcast.& Waud
|371.00
|-3.64
|25.23
|Yug Decor
|28.55
|-6.24
|11.91
Akzo Nobel India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Akzo Nobel India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.97%
|-2.41%
|-0.09%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-1.55%
|-1.07%
|-1.70%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-2.50%
|-1.83%
|1.47%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-4.94%
|-3.51%
|4.85%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|10.23%
|10.24%
|16.48%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|20.28%
|18.81%
|16.54%
|18.30%
Akzo Nobel India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1739.95
|
|1760.05
|Week Low/High
|1739.95
|
|1830.00
|Month Low/High
|1739.95
|
|1863.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1518.30
|
|2095.00
|All TIME Low/High
|25.00
|
|2095.00
