Alankit Ltd.
|BSE: 531082
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: ALANKIT
|ISIN Code: INE914E01040
|BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar
|47.40
|
-1.20
(-2.47%)
|
OPEN
49.80
|
HIGH
49.80
|
LOW
47.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|47.60
|
-1.35
(-2.76%)
|
OPEN
50.00
|
HIGH
50.35
|
LOW
46.85
|OPEN
|49.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|48.60
|VOLUME
|29639
|52-Week high
|88.65
|52-Week low
|17.35
|P/E
|34.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|678
|Buy Price
|47.40
|Buy Qty
|1998.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|50.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|48.95
|VOLUME
|129614
|52-Week high
|88.75
|52-Week low
|17.40
|P/E
|34.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|678
|Buy Price
|47.85
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|47.95
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About Alankit Ltd.
Alankit Ltd
Alankit Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|678
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.39
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|34.10
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.41
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|12.47
Alankit Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|27.65
|18.84
|46.76
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.01
|5300
|Total Income
|28.19
|18.85
|49.55
|Total Expenses
|19.62
|13.3
|47.52
|Operating Profit
|8.57
|5.55
|54.41
|Net Profit
|3.52
|3.61
|-2.49
|Equity Capital
|14.3
|14.3
|-
Alankit Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Balmer Law. Inv.
|400.40
|-2.26
|888.89
|Summit Sec.
|767.60
|-0.70
|836.68
|Oswal Green Tech
|27.20
|1.68
|698.52
|Alankit
|47.40
|-2.47
|677.82
|Capital Trust
|395.20
|-4.36
|646.55
|PNB Gilts
|35.40
|-1.53
|637.24
|Florence Invest.
|1838.00
|-0.53
|612.05
Alankit Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Alankit Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.40%
|-14.92%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.74%
|-22.35%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.90%
|-2.66%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|41.70%
|43.37%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|80.92%
|77.61%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|312.53%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Alankit Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|47.05
|
|49.80
|Week Low/High
|47.05
|
|57.00
|Month Low/High
|46.55
|
|63.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.35
|
|89.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.01
|
|89.00
