JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Alankit Ltd

Alankit Ltd.

BSE: 531082 Sector: Financials
NSE: ALANKIT ISIN Code: INE914E01040
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 47.40 -1.20
(-2.47%)
OPEN

49.80

 HIGH

49.80

 LOW

47.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 47.60 -1.35
(-2.76%)
OPEN

50.00

 HIGH

50.35

 LOW

46.85
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 49.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 48.60
VOLUME 29639
52-Week high 88.65
52-Week low 17.35
P/E 34.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 678
Buy Price 47.40
Buy Qty 1998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 49.80
CLOSE 48.60
VOLUME 29639
52-Week high 88.65
52-Week low 17.35
P/E 34.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 678
Buy Price 47.40
Buy Qty 1998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Alankit Ltd.

Alankit Ltd

Alankit Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   678
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.39
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 34.10
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.41
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 12.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Alankit Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 27.65 18.84 46.76
Other Income 0.54 0.01 5300
Total Income 28.19 18.85 49.55
Total Expenses 19.62 13.3 47.52
Operating Profit 8.57 5.55 54.41
Net Profit 3.52 3.61 -2.49
Equity Capital 14.3 14.3 -
> More on Alankit Ltd Financials Results

Alankit Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Balmer Law. Inv. 400.40 -2.26 888.89
Summit Sec. 767.60 -0.70 836.68
Oswal Green Tech 27.20 1.68 698.52
Alankit 47.40 -2.47 677.82
Capital Trust 395.20 -4.36 646.55
PNB Gilts 35.40 -1.53 637.24
Florence Invest. 1838.00 -0.53 612.05
> More on Alankit Ltd Peer Group

Alankit Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.06
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 4.10
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 12.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.37
> More on Alankit Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Alankit Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.40% -14.92% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.74% -22.35% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.90% -2.66% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 41.70% 43.37% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 80.92% 77.61% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 312.53% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Alankit Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 47.05
49.80
Week Low/High 47.05
57.00
Month Low/High 46.55
63.00
YEAR Low/High 17.35
89.00
All TIME Low/High 0.01
89.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Alankit: