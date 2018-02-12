Albert David Ltd.
|BSE: 524075
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: ALBERTDAVD
|ISIN Code: INE155C01010
|BSE 14:44 | 12 Mar
|370.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
370.00
|
HIGH
378.00
|
LOW
365.00
|NSE 15:24 | 12 Mar
|372.05
|
0.55
(0.15%)
|
OPEN
371.55
|
HIGH
380.00
|
LOW
362.60
About Albert David Ltd.
Incorporated in 1938 at Calcutta, Albert David (ADL) is headed by Chairman A K Kothari. Its units at Calcutta, Ghaziabad and Raisin manufacture pharmaceutical formulations, including amino acid infusions. The company also manufactures disposable syringes and needles and a wide range of bulk drugs. It is recognised as a large IV fluid manufacturer, both in glass and polyethylene containers. ADL ...> More
Albert David Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|211
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|15.66
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.63
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|55.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|01 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.49
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|311.74
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.19
Announcement
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December2017
Albert David Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|74.64
|58.76
|27.03
|Other Income
|2.93
|1.33
|120.3
|Total Income
|77.57
|60.09
|29.09
|Total Expenses
|69.79
|58.92
|18.45
|Operating Profit
|7.78
|1.17
|564.96
|Net Profit
|4.03
|-1.06
|480.19
|Equity Capital
|5.71
|5.71
|-
Albert David Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kopran
|59.10
|-2.56
|255.61
|Zenotech Lab.
|39.55
|4.91
|241.37
|NGL Fine Chem
|387.60
|-0.53
|239.54
|Albert David
|370.00
|0.00
|211.27
|Wintac
|204.00
|0.37
|204.41
|Lasa Supergeneri
|88.20
|-4.96
|201.63
|Coral Labs.
|550.95
|-1.43
|196.69
Albert David Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.54%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.20%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|6.09%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|14.76%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|12.96%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|34.11%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Albert David Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|365.00
|
|378.00
|Week Low/High
|355.00
|
|386.00
|Month Low/High
|355.00
|
|407.00
|YEAR Low/High
|276.00
|
|497.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.15
|
|497.00
