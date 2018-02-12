Albert David Ltd

Incorporated in 1938 at Calcutta, Albert David (ADL) is headed by Chairman A K Kothari. Its units at Calcutta, Ghaziabad and Raisin manufacture pharmaceutical formulations, including amino acid infusions. The company also manufactures disposable syringes and needles and a wide range of bulk drugs. It is recognised as a large IV fluid manufacturer, both in glass and polyethylene containers. ADL ...> More