Albert David Ltd.

BSE: 524075 Sector: Health care
NSE: ALBERTDAVD ISIN Code: INE155C01010
BSE 14:44 | 12 Mar 370.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

370.00

 HIGH

378.00

 LOW

365.00
NSE 15:24 | 12 Mar 372.05 0.55
(0.15%)
OPEN

371.55

 HIGH

380.00

 LOW

362.60
About Albert David Ltd.

Albert David Ltd

Incorporated in 1938 at Calcutta, Albert David (ADL) is headed by Chairman A K Kothari. Its units at Calcutta, Ghaziabad and Raisin manufacture pharmaceutical formulations, including amino acid infusions. The company also manufactures disposable syringes and needles and a wide range of bulk drugs. It is recognised as a large IV fluid manufacturer, both in glass and polyethylene containers. ADL ...> More

Albert David Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   211
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.66
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.63
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   55.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.49
Book Value / Share () [*S] 311.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Albert David Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 74.64 58.76 27.03
Other Income 2.93 1.33 120.3
Total Income 77.57 60.09 29.09
Total Expenses 69.79 58.92 18.45
Operating Profit 7.78 1.17 564.96
Net Profit 4.03 -1.06 480.19
Equity Capital 5.71 5.71 -
Albert David Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kopran 59.10 -2.56 255.61
Zenotech Lab. 39.55 4.91 241.37
NGL Fine Chem 387.60 -0.53 239.54
Albert David 370.00 0.00 211.27
Wintac 204.00 0.37 204.41
Lasa Supergeneri 88.20 -4.96 201.63
Coral Labs. 550.95 -1.43 196.69
Albert David Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.90
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 4.52
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 28.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.54
Albert David Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.54% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.20% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 6.09% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 14.76% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 12.96% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 34.11% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Albert David Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 365.00
378.00
Week Low/High 355.00
386.00
Month Low/High 355.00
407.00
YEAR Low/High 276.00
497.00
All TIME Low/High 3.15
497.00

