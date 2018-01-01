Alchemist Ltd

Alchemist Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the steel, floriculture, pharma, hospitality, real estate, information technology, food processing, healthcare and international business. Alchemist Steel manufactures welded wire mesh in 100 grades. Alchemist Multi Specialty Hospital is a 150-bed hospital, which includes 75 monitored beds, digital cardiac cath lab, as well as ...> More