Alchemist Ltd.
|BSE: 526707
|Sector: Others
|NSE: ALCHEM
|ISIN Code: INE964B01033
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|10.68
|
0.03
(0.28%)
|
OPEN
10.41
|
HIGH
11.09
|
LOW
10.41
|NSE 15:14 | 12 Mar
|10.55
|
-0.10
(-0.94%)
|
OPEN
10.70
|
HIGH
11.15
|
LOW
10.20
|OPEN
|10.41
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.65
|VOLUME
|1410
|52-Week high
|30.70
|52-Week low
|10.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|10.41
|CLOSE
|10.65
|VOLUME
|1410
|52-Week high
|30.70
|52-Week low
|10.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Alchemist Ltd.
Alchemist Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the steel, floriculture, pharma, hospitality, real estate, information technology, food processing, healthcare and international business. Alchemist Steel manufactures welded wire mesh in 100 grades. Alchemist Multi Specialty Hospital is a 150-bed hospital, which includes 75 monitored beds, digital cardiac cath lab, as well as ...> More
Alchemist Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-65.11
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.16
Announcement
-
-
Results-Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Board Meeting Of Alchemist Limited To Be Held On Wednesday 14Th February 2018
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
Alchemist Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.29
|6.14
|18.73
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.45
|-95.56
|Total Income
|7.3
|6.59
|10.77
|Total Expenses
|16.96
|4.12
|311.65
|Operating Profit
|-9.66
|2.47
|-491.09
|Net Profit
|-12.82
|0.26
|-5030.77
|Equity Capital
|13.56
|13.56
|-
Alchemist Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rasoi
|37500.00
|1.35
|361.87
|Gillanders Arbut
|67.00
|-4.22
|142.98
|Surana Telecom
|4.95
|1.02
|71.87
|Alchemist
|10.68
|0.28
|14.48
Alchemist Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.29%
|-5.80%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.78%
|-17.25%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-24.09%
|-24.10%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-22.83%
|-22.43%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-55.78%
|-56.49%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-66.73%
|-66.98%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Alchemist Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.41
|
|11.09
|Week Low/High
|10.05
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|10.05
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.05
|
|31.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.63
|
|280.00
