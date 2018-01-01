JUST IN
Alchemist Ltd.

BSE: 526707 Sector: Others
NSE: ALCHEM ISIN Code: INE964B01033
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 10.68 0.03
(0.28%)
OPEN

10.41

 HIGH

11.09

 LOW

10.41
NSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 10.55 -0.10
(-0.94%)
OPEN

10.70

 HIGH

11.15

 LOW

10.20
About Alchemist Ltd.

Alchemist Ltd

Alchemist Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the steel, floriculture, pharma, hospitality, real estate, information technology, food processing, healthcare and international business. Alchemist Steel manufactures welded wire mesh in 100 grades. Alchemist Multi Specialty Hospital is a 150-bed hospital, which includes 75 monitored beds, digital cardiac cath lab, as well as ...> More

Alchemist Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -65.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Alchemist Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.29 6.14 18.73
Other Income 0.02 0.45 -95.56
Total Income 7.3 6.59 10.77
Total Expenses 16.96 4.12 311.65
Operating Profit -9.66 2.47 -491.09
Net Profit -12.82 0.26 -5030.77
Equity Capital 13.56 13.56 -
Alchemist Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rasoi 37500.00 1.35 361.87
Gillanders Arbut 67.00 -4.22 142.98
Surana Telecom 4.95 1.02 71.87
Alchemist 10.68 0.28 14.48
Alchemist Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.95
Banks/FIs 1.47
FIIs 9.75
Insurance 1.48
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 35.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.00
Alchemist Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.29% -5.80% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.78% -17.25% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -24.09% -24.10% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -22.83% -22.43% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -55.78% -56.49% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -66.73% -66.98% 17.24% 19.01%

Alchemist Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.41
11.09
Week Low/High 10.05
11.00
Month Low/High 10.05
13.00
YEAR Low/High 10.05
31.00
All TIME Low/High 0.63
280.00

