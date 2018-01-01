JUST IN
Alchemist Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531409 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE057D01016
BSE 11:33 | 12 Mar 8.21 -0.43
(-4.98%)
OPEN

8.21

 HIGH

8.21

 LOW

8.21
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Alchemist Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Alchemist Corporation Ltd.

Alchemist Corporation Ltd

Alchemist Corporation Limited engages in the purchase and sale of various types of fabrics in India. The company markets sofa fabrics, cotton fabrics, and grey clothes. It also involves in the purchase and sale of ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and the sale of software licenses with user packs. Alchemist Corporation limited was incorporated in the year 1993, formerly known as Haryana Fibres ...> More

Alchemist Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Alchemist Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.19 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.19 -
Total Expenses 0.05 0.04 25
Operating Profit 0.13 -0.03 533.33
Net Profit 0.13 -0.04 425
Equity Capital 4.91 4.91 -
Alchemist Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sword-Edge Comm. 3.79 0.00 4.12
Emmsons Intl. 3.38 4.97 4.06
Kabra Commercial 13.77 4.95 4.05
Alchemist Corp. 8.21 -4.98 4.03
Acil Cott. Inds. 0.18 0.00 3.99
Shailja Commerc. 12.20 0.00 3.96
Millen. Online 0.79 0.00 3.95
Alchemist Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.29
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 8.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.06
Alchemist Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.75% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 30.32% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Alchemist Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.21
8.21
Week Low/High 7.61
9.00
Month Low/High 6.30
9.00
YEAR Low/High 4.36
9.00
All TIME Low/High 4.36
120.00

