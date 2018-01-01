You are here » Home
Alchemist Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531409
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE057D01016
|
BSE
11:33 | 12 Mar
|
8.21
|
-0.43
(-4.98%)
|
OPEN
8.21
|
HIGH
8.21
|
LOW
8.21
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Alchemist Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.21
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.64
|VOLUME
|65
|52-Week high
|9.20
|52-Week low
|4.36
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.21
|Sell Qty
|2225.00
|OPEN
|8.21
|CLOSE
|8.64
|VOLUME
|65
|52-Week high
|9.20
|52-Week low
|4.36
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.21
|Sell Qty
|2225.00
About Alchemist Corporation Ltd.
Alchemist Corporation Ltd
Alchemist Corporation Limited engages in the purchase and sale of various types of fabrics in India. The company markets sofa fabrics, cotton fabrics, and grey clothes. It also involves in the purchase and sale of ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and the sale of software licenses with user packs.
Alchemist Corporation limited was incorporated in the year 1993, formerly known as Haryana Fibres ...> More
Alchemist Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Alchemist Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Alchemist Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Alchemist Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Alchemist Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.75%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|30.32%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Alchemist Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.21
|
|8.21
|Week Low/High
|7.61
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|6.30
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.36
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.36
|
|120.00
Quick Links for Alchemist Corporation: