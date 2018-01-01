Alchemist Corporation Ltd

Alchemist Corporation Limited engages in the purchase and sale of various types of fabrics in India. The company markets sofa fabrics, cotton fabrics, and grey clothes. It also involves in the purchase and sale of ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and the sale of software licenses with user packs. Alchemist Corporation limited was incorporated in the year 1993, formerly known as Haryana Fibres ...> More