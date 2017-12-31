Alchemist Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 532114
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE646D01024
|BSE 13:48 | 12 Mar
|1.99
|
0.09
(4.74%)
|
OPEN
1.98
|
HIGH
1.99
|
LOW
1.98
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Alchemist Realty Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.98
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.90
|VOLUME
|5025
|52-Week high
|3.69
|52-Week low
|1.90
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|1.99
|Buy Qty
|75.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Alchemist Realty Ltd.
Alchemist Realty Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in construction and real estate business activities. The Company focuses on developing information technology (IT) commercial complex, supermarkets, entertainment centers, multi storied residential complex and shopping complex. Its real estate development projects include commercial and office complexes, convention and ente...> More
Alchemist Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.62
Alchemist Realty Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-3.27
|2.97
|-210.1
|Total Income
|-3.27
|2.97
|-210.1
|Total Expenses
|0.76
|0.92
|-17.39
|Operating Profit
|-4.03
|2.05
|-296.59
|Net Profit
|-4.08
|1.38
|-395.65
|Equity Capital
|14.82
|14.82
|-
Alchemist Realty Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indo Pacific Pro
|1.63
|0.62
|16.38
|Parle Software
|11.03
|0.00
|15.44
|Rander Corpn.
|12.36
|-0.08
|15.25
|Alchemist Realty
|1.99
|4.74
|14.75
|Vas Infra.
|10.21
|-3.41
|14.04
|Wellesley Corp.
|10.25
|-4.65
|13.84
|Mega Nirman
|41.20
|0.00
|13.80
Alchemist Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Alchemist Realty Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.13%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-31.38%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-36.01%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-62.45%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Alchemist Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.98
|
|1.99
|Week Low/High
|1.90
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.90
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.90
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.17
|
|129.00
Quick Links for Alchemist Realty:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices