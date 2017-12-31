JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Alchemist Realty Ltd

Alchemist Realty Ltd.

BSE: 532114 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE646D01024
BSE 13:48 | 12 Mar 1.99 0.09
(4.74%)
OPEN

1.98

 HIGH

1.99

 LOW

1.98
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Alchemist Realty Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.98
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.90
VOLUME 5025
52-Week high 3.69
52-Week low 1.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 1.99
Buy Qty 75.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1.98
CLOSE 1.90
VOLUME 5025
52-Week high 3.69
52-Week low 1.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 1.99
Buy Qty 75.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Alchemist Realty Ltd.

Alchemist Realty Ltd

Alchemist Realty Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in construction and real estate business activities. The Company focuses on developing information technology (IT) commercial complex, supermarkets, entertainment centers, multi storied residential complex and shopping complex. Its real estate development projects include commercial and office complexes, convention and ente...> More

Alchemist Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Alchemist Realty Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -3.27 2.97 -210.1
Total Income -3.27 2.97 -210.1
Total Expenses 0.76 0.92 -17.39
Operating Profit -4.03 2.05 -296.59
Net Profit -4.08 1.38 -395.65
Equity Capital 14.82 14.82 -
> More on Alchemist Realty Ltd Financials Results

Alchemist Realty Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indo Pacific Pro 1.63 0.62 16.38
Parle Software 11.03 0.00 15.44
Rander Corpn. 12.36 -0.08 15.25
Alchemist Realty 1.99 4.74 14.75
Vas Infra. 10.21 -3.41 14.04
Wellesley Corp. 10.25 -4.65 13.84
Mega Nirman 41.20 0.00 13.80
> More on Alchemist Realty Ltd Peer Group

Alchemist Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.45
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 21.41
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 9.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.35
> More on Alchemist Realty Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Alchemist Realty Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.13% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -31.38% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -36.01% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -62.45% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Alchemist Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.98
1.99
Week Low/High 1.90
2.00
Month Low/High 1.90
3.00
YEAR Low/High 1.90
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.17
129.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Alchemist Realty: