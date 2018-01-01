JUST IN
Alembic Ltd.

BSE: 506235 Sector: Health care
NSE: ALEMBICLTD ISIN Code: INE426A01027
BSE LIVE 14:33 | 12 Mar 60.80 -0.55
(-0.90%)
OPEN

62.10

 HIGH

62.20

 LOW

60.80
NSE LIVE 14:21 | 12 Mar 61.00 -0.45
(-0.73%)
OPEN

61.85

 HIGH

62.25

 LOW

61.00
About Alembic Ltd.

Alembic Ltd

Alembic Ltd is one of the India's most experienced manufactures of bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals formulation in human and animal healthcare. They are the first pharmaceutical company in India to cross 100 years of operations. They are in the business of improving the quality of life and healthcare in over 75 countries around the world. The company is a ISO-9002 and ISO-14001 certified company ...> More

Alembic Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,624
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.50
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 40.53
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.33
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Alembic Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 29.93 30.09 -0.53
Other Income 4.01 1.52 163.82
Total Income 33.94 31.61 7.37
Total Expenses 25.6 29.51 -13.25
Operating Profit 8.34 2.1 297.14
Net Profit 5.56 0.68 717.65
Equity Capital 53.41 53.41 -
Alembic Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bliss GVS Pharma 183.85 -0.16 1895.49
Hikal 228.35 -1.08 1877.04
Panacea Biotec 284.25 1.14 1742.45
Alembic 60.80 -0.90 1623.66
Novartis India 623.05 -0.34 1538.93
Morepen Labs. 31.95 0.47 1437.27
Marksans Pharma 35.10 -2.36 1436.64
Alembic Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.71
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 1.61
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.15
Indian Public 24.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.13
Alembic Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.64% -2.32% 0.09% -0.90%
1 Month -3.87% -1.85% -1.53% -0.87%
3 Month 36.48% 39.43% 1.65% 0.96%
6 Month 56.50% 57.22% 5.03% 4.32%
1 Year 63.00% 65.09% 16.69% 16.10%
3 Year 48.47% 46.99% 16.75% 18.35%

Alembic Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 60.80
62.20
Week Low/High 60.40
63.00
Month Low/High 60.15
65.00
YEAR Low/High 33.85
72.00
All TIME Low/High 1.28
72.00

