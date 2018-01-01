Alembic Ltd.
|BSE: 506235
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: ALEMBICLTD
|ISIN Code: INE426A01027
|BSE LIVE 14:33 | 12 Mar
|60.80
|
-0.55
(-0.90%)
|
OPEN
62.10
|
HIGH
62.20
|
LOW
60.80
|NSE LIVE 14:21 | 12 Mar
|61.00
|
-0.45
(-0.73%)
|
OPEN
61.85
|
HIGH
62.25
|
LOW
61.00
About Alembic Ltd.
Alembic Ltd is one of the India's most experienced manufactures of bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals formulation in human and animal healthcare. They are the first pharmaceutical company in India to cross 100 years of operations. They are in the business of improving the quality of life and healthcare in over 75 countries around the world. The company is a ISO-9002 and ISO-14001 certified company ...> More
Alembic Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,624
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.50
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|40.53
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.33
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.84
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.10
Alembic Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|29.93
|30.09
|-0.53
|Other Income
|4.01
|1.52
|163.82
|Total Income
|33.94
|31.61
|7.37
|Total Expenses
|25.6
|29.51
|-13.25
|Operating Profit
|8.34
|2.1
|297.14
|Net Profit
|5.56
|0.68
|717.65
|Equity Capital
|53.41
|53.41
|-
Alembic Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|183.85
|-0.16
|1895.49
|Hikal
|228.35
|-1.08
|1877.04
|Panacea Biotec
|284.25
|1.14
|1742.45
|Alembic
|60.80
|-0.90
|1623.66
|Novartis India
|623.05
|-0.34
|1538.93
|Morepen Labs.
|31.95
|0.47
|1437.27
|Marksans Pharma
|35.10
|-2.36
|1436.64
Alembic Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Alembic Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.64%
|-2.32%
|0.09%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|-3.87%
|-1.85%
|-1.53%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|36.48%
|39.43%
|1.65%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|56.50%
|57.22%
|5.03%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|63.00%
|65.09%
|16.69%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|48.47%
|46.99%
|16.75%
|18.35%
Alembic Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|60.80
|
|62.20
|Week Low/High
|60.40
|
|63.00
|Month Low/High
|60.15
|
|65.00
|YEAR Low/High
|33.85
|
|72.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.28
|
|72.00
