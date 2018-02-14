You are here » Home
» Company
» Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd
Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd.
|BSE: 511463
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE191N01012
|
BSE
LIVE
15:05 | 12 Mar
|
18.05
|
-0.60
(-3.22%)
|
OPEN
17.80
|
HIGH
19.00
|
LOW
17.80
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.65
|VOLUME
|11088
|52-Week high
|62.50
|52-Week low
|17.45
|P/E
|56.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|18.05
|Buy Qty
|8.00
|Sell Price
|18.65
|Sell Qty
|366.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|56.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|17.80
|CLOSE
|18.65
|VOLUME
|11088
|52-Week high
|62.50
|52-Week low
|17.45
|P/E
|56.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|18.05
|Buy Qty
|8.00
|Sell Price
|18.65
|Sell Qty
|366.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|56.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13.00
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd.
Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd
Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.29
|5.94
|-95.12
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.29
|5.94
|-95.12
|Total Expenses
|0.45
|5.4
|-91.67
|Operating Profit
|-0.16
|0.54
|-129.63
|Net Profit
|-0.16
|0.4
|-140
|Equity Capital
|7.2
|5.25
| -
Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd - Peer Group
Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.73%
|NA
|0.50%
|-0.60%
|1 Month
|-18.14%
|NA
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|3 Month
|-32.40%
|NA
|2.06%
|1.27%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.46%
|4.64%
|1 Year
|-63.38%
|NA
|17.16%
|16.45%
|3 Year
|-78.22%
|NA
|17.23%
|18.72%
Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.80
|
|19.00
|Week Low/High
|17.45
|
|19.00
|Month Low/High
|17.45
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.45
|
|63.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.83
|
|109.00
Quick Links for Alexander Stamps & Coin: