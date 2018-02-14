JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd

Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd.

BSE: 511463 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE191N01012
BSE LIVE 15:05 | 12 Mar 18.05 -0.60
(-3.22%)
OPEN

17.80

 HIGH

19.00

 LOW

17.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 17.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 18.65
VOLUME 11088
52-Week high 62.50
52-Week low 17.45
P/E 56.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 18.05
Buy Qty 8.00
Sell Price 18.65
Sell Qty 366.00
OPEN 17.80
CLOSE 18.65
VOLUME 11088
52-Week high 62.50
52-Week low 17.45
P/E 56.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 18.05
Buy Qty 8.00
Sell Price 18.65
Sell Qty 366.00

About Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd.

Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd

Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 56.41
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.29 5.94 -95.12
Other Income -
Total Income 0.29 5.94 -95.12
Total Expenses 0.45 5.4 -91.67
Operating Profit -0.16 0.54 -129.63
Net Profit -0.16 0.4 -140
Equity Capital 7.2 5.25 -
> More on Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd Financials Results

Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sun & Shine 2.70 -4.93 13.50
Hemang Resources 10.00 4.71 13.20
Atharv Enter 0.77 -4.94 13.09
Alexander Stamps 18.05 -3.22 13.00
Kabsons Inds. 7.42 -4.87 12.96
Kalpa Commer. 12.60 0.00 12.92
Trinity Tradeli. 0.49 0.00 12.87
> More on Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd Peer Group

Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 14.69
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 74.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.30
> More on Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.73% NA 0.50% -0.60%
1 Month -18.14% NA -1.13% -0.57%
3 Month -32.40% NA 2.06% 1.27%
6 Month NA NA 5.46% 4.64%
1 Year -63.38% NA 17.16% 16.45%
3 Year -78.22% NA 17.23% 18.72%

Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.80
19.00
Week Low/High 17.45
19.00
Month Low/High 17.45
23.00
YEAR Low/High 17.45
63.00
All TIME Low/High 0.83
109.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Alexander Stamps & Coin: