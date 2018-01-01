Alfa Ica (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 530973
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE042C01010
|BSE 13:25 | 12 Mar
|70.00
|
-1.00
(-1.41%)
|
OPEN
69.00
|
HIGH
70.00
|
LOW
69.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Alfa Ica (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|69.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|71.00
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|85.00
|52-Week low
|39.00
|P/E
|28.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|70.00
|Sell Qty
|20.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|28.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Alfa Ica (India) Ltd.
Alfa Ica (i) Ltd. is a public listed company having manufacturing facilities in Ahmedabad, a city in Western India having dry port facility including custom clearances. The company produces about 6 Million sq.mts. laminates in different varieties. The company was incorporated in the year 1991. Alfa Ica is an ISO 9001 : 2000 certified company assuring highest customers satisfaction & with commit...> More
Alfa Ica (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|28
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.44
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|28.69
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|33.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.11
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On December 31 2017
-
-
-
-
Compliance Under Regulation 40(9) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosures Requirements) Regu
Alfa Ica (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.67
|12.33
|18.98
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|14.67
|12.33
|18.98
|Total Expenses
|13.88
|11.42
|21.54
|Operating Profit
|0.79
|0.9
|-12.22
|Net Profit
|0.24
|0.24
|0
|Equity Capital
|4.04
|4.04
|-
Alfa Ica (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Oriental Trimex
|12.71
|-3.35
|30.28
|Inani Marbles
|18.10
|-2.16
|29.41
|Vanta Bioscien.
|51.00
|1.80
|29.22
|Alfa Ica (I)
|70.00
|-1.41
|28.28
|Anil
|28.90
|-4.93
|28.24
|Tanvi Foods
|66.25
|-5.36
|27.29
|Jaykay Enter.
|7.10
|-3.66
|26.34
Alfa Ica (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Alfa Ica (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.44%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|21.74%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|64.90%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Alfa Ica (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|69.00
|
|70.00
|Week Low/High
|69.00
|
|71.00
|Month Low/High
|66.50
|
|73.00
|YEAR Low/High
|39.00
|
|85.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.75
|
|85.00
