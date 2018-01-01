JUST IN
Alfa Ica (India) Ltd.

BSE: 530973 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE042C01010
BSE 13:25 | 12 Mar 70.00 -1.00
(-1.41%)
OPEN

69.00

 HIGH

70.00

 LOW

69.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Alfa Ica (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Alfa Ica (India) Ltd.

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd

Alfa Ica (i) Ltd. is a public listed company having manufacturing facilities in Ahmedabad, a city in Western India having dry port facility including custom clearances. The company produces about 6 Million sq.mts. laminates in different varieties. The company was incorporated in the year 1991. Alfa Ica is an ISO 9001 : 2000 certified company assuring highest customers satisfaction & with commit...> More

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   28
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.44
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.69
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.67 12.33 18.98
Other Income -
Total Income 14.67 12.33 18.98
Total Expenses 13.88 11.42 21.54
Operating Profit 0.79 0.9 -12.22
Net Profit 0.24 0.24 0
Equity Capital 4.04 4.04 -
> More on Alfa Ica (India) Ltd Financials Results

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Oriental Trimex 12.71 -3.35 30.28
Inani Marbles 18.10 -2.16 29.41
Vanta Bioscien. 51.00 1.80 29.22
Alfa Ica (I) 70.00 -1.41 28.28
Anil 28.90 -4.93 28.24
Tanvi Foods 66.25 -5.36 27.29
Jaykay Enter. 7.10 -3.66 26.34
> More on Alfa Ica (India) Ltd Peer Group

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.27
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.04
> More on Alfa Ica (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.44% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 21.74% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 64.90% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 69.00
70.00
Week Low/High 69.00
71.00
Month Low/High 66.50
73.00
YEAR Low/High 39.00
85.00
All TIME Low/High 1.75
85.00

