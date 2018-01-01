Alfa Ica (India) Ltd

Alfa Ica (i) Ltd. is a public listed company having manufacturing facilities in Ahmedabad, a city in Western India having dry port facility including custom clearances. The company produces about 6 Million sq.mts. laminates in different varieties. The company was incorporated in the year 1991. Alfa Ica is an ISO 9001 : 2000 certified company assuring highest customers satisfaction & with commit...> More