Alfa Transformers Ltd.

BSE: 517546 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE209C01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 30.35 1.35
(4.66%)
OPEN

30.40

 HIGH

30.40

 LOW

28.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Alfa Transformers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Alfa Transformers Ltd.

Alfa Transformers Ltd

Alfa Transformers was incorporated in 1982 and since then the company has been engaged in manufacturing of transformers in the small to medium range.The company produce Electrical Distribution & Power Transformers ranging from 10KVA, 12KV Class to Transformers of 10 MVA, 36 KV Class.Alfa Transformers is now a major supplier to utilities, multinationals and domestic corporates. Since 1997, the

Alfa Transformers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Jul 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Alfa Transformers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.55 5.69 102.99
Other Income 0.04 0.03 33.33
Total Income 11.59 5.73 102.27
Total Expenses 11.4 5.91 92.89
Operating Profit 0.19 -0.18 205.56
Net Profit -0.65 -0.89 26.97
Equity Capital 6.31 6.31 -
Alfa Transformers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Star Delta Trans 138.00 -1.43 41.40
Mehai Technology 74.60 -0.53 39.99
Advance Meter. 22.90 -1.51 36.78
Alfa Transformer 30.35 4.66 22.46
Neueon Towers 3.70 3.93 20.92
Switching Tech. 76.70 -4.96 18.79
W S Inds. 6.00 0.00 12.68
Alfa Transformers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.33
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.37
Alfa Transformers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.30% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 1.17% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 42.82% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 79.59% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Alfa Transformers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.50
30.40
Week Low/High 28.50
31.00
Month Low/High 28.50
34.00
YEAR Low/High 18.35
38.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
172.00

