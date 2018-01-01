Alfa Transformers Ltd.
|BSE: 517546
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE209C01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|30.35
|
1.35
(4.66%)
|
OPEN
30.40
|
HIGH
30.40
|
LOW
28.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Alfa Transformers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|30.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|29.00
|VOLUME
|585
|52-Week high
|37.80
|52-Week low
|18.35
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Alfa Transformers Ltd.
Alfa Transformers was incorporated in 1982 and since then the company has been engaged in manufacturing of transformers in the small to medium range.The company produce Electrical Distribution & Power Transformers ranging from 10KVA, 12KV Class to Transformers of 10 MVA, 36 KV Class.Alfa Transformers is now a major supplier to utilities, multinationals and domestic corporates. Since 1997, the ...> More
Alfa Transformers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|22
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|26 Jul 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|16.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.87
Alfa Transformers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.55
|5.69
|102.99
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Total Income
|11.59
|5.73
|102.27
|Total Expenses
|11.4
|5.91
|92.89
|Operating Profit
|0.19
|-0.18
|205.56
|Net Profit
|-0.65
|-0.89
|26.97
|Equity Capital
|6.31
|6.31
|-
Alfa Transformers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Star Delta Trans
|138.00
|-1.43
|41.40
|Mehai Technology
|74.60
|-0.53
|39.99
|Advance Meter.
|22.90
|-1.51
|36.78
|Alfa Transformer
|30.35
|4.66
|22.46
|Neueon Towers
|3.70
|3.93
|20.92
|Switching Tech.
|76.70
|-4.96
|18.79
|W S Inds.
|6.00
|0.00
|12.68
Alfa Transformers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Alfa Transformers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.30%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|1.17%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|42.82%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|79.59%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Alfa Transformers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.50
|
|30.40
|Week Low/High
|28.50
|
|31.00
|Month Low/High
|28.50
|
|34.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.35
|
|38.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|172.00
Quick Links for Alfa Transformers:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices