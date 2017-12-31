You are here » Home
» Company
» Alfavision Overseas Ltd
Alfavision Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 531156
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE883B01019
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
50.55
|
-2.05
(-3.90%)
|
OPEN
52.70
|
HIGH
52.70
|
LOW
50.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Alfavision Overseas Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|52.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|52.60
|VOLUME
|700
|52-Week high
|72.00
|52-Week low
|50.50
|P/E
|20.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|20.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|52.70
|CLOSE
|52.60
|VOLUME
|700
|52-Week high
|72.00
|52-Week low
|50.50
|P/E
|20.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|20.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15.92
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Alfavision Overseas Ltd.
Alfavision Overseas Ltd
Alfavision Overseas Ltd., previously known as Alfavision Securities and Finance was incorporated as a private limited company on 2 Jun.'94 and was converted into a public limited company in Sep.'94. It changed its name in Oct.'98, consequent to its change in operations to trading, export and import. The company was promoted by V P Goyal and Suresh Mittal.
Alfavision is engaged in lease and hire...> More
Alfavision Overseas Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Alfavision Overseas Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Alfavision Overseas Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|35.13
|0.16
|21856.25
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.12
|-33.33
|Total Income
|35.22
|0.28
|12478.57
|Total Expenses
|35.32
|0.59
|5886.44
|Operating Profit
|-0.11
|-0.31
|64.52
|Net Profit
|-0.11
|-0.31
|64.52
|Equity Capital
|3.15
|3.15
| -
Alfavision Overseas Ltd - Peer Group
Alfavision Overseas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Alfavision Overseas Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-18.73%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-53.62%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Alfavision Overseas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|50.50
|
|52.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|52.70
|Month Low/High
|50.50
|
|52.70
|YEAR Low/High
|50.50
|
|72.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|134.00
Quick Links for Alfavision Overseas: