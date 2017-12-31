JUST IN
Alfavision Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 531156 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE883B01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 50.55 -2.05
(-3.90%)
OPEN

52.70

 HIGH

52.70

 LOW

50.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Alfavision Overseas Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Alfavision Overseas Ltd.

Alfavision Overseas Ltd

Alfavision Overseas Ltd., previously known as Alfavision Securities and Finance was incorporated as a private limited company on 2 Jun.'94 and was converted into a public limited company in Sep.'94. It changed its name in Oct.'98, consequent to its change in operations to trading, export and import. The company was promoted by V P Goyal and Suresh Mittal. Alfavision is engaged in lease and hire...

Alfavision Overseas Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.52
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.06
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Alfavision Overseas Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 35.13 0.16 21856.25
Other Income 0.08 0.12 -33.33
Total Income 35.22 0.28 12478.57
Total Expenses 35.32 0.59 5886.44
Operating Profit -0.11 -0.31 64.52
Net Profit -0.11 -0.31 64.52
Equity Capital 3.15 3.15 -
Alfavision Overseas Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rammaica (India) 18.85 -7.37 17.96
Emerald Leisures 90.35 -4.89 17.62
Prima Agro 33.80 0.00 17.54
Alfavision Overs 50.55 -3.90 15.92
South.Bio Tech. 2.62 -2.96 15.46
Deco-Mica 36.05 2.71 15.14
Rajasthan Cylind 41.05 -4.53 13.79
Alfavision Overseas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 15.52
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 56.67
Alfavision Overseas Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -18.73% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -53.62% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Alfavision Overseas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 50.50
52.70
Week Low/High 0.00
52.70
Month Low/High 50.50
52.70
YEAR Low/High 50.50
72.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
134.00

