You are here » Home
» Company
» Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd
Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 505216
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: ALFREDHERB
|ISIN Code: INE782D01027
|
BSE
LIVE
14:16 | 12 Mar
|
905.40
|
-45.30
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
922.00
|
HIGH
922.00
|
LOW
905.40
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|922.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|950.70
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|1598.00
|52-Week low
|511.00
|P/E
|55.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|70
|Buy Price
|905.30
|Buy Qty
|6.00
|Sell Price
|921.00
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|55.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|70
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|922.00
|CLOSE
|950.70
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|1598.00
|52-Week low
|511.00
|P/E
|55.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|70
|Buy Price
|905.30
|Buy Qty
|6.00
|Sell Price
|921.00
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|55.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|69.72
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd.
Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd
Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd is holding company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of industrial machineries and spares (manufacturing operations), income from commission & trading of spares (marketing operations) and income from realty, business services.
The company has two segments, namely primary segment and others segment. The company's primary segment consists of manu...> More
Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.53
|0.57
|-7.02
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.53
|0.57
|-7.02
|Total Expenses
|0.26
|0.35
|-25.71
|Operating Profit
|0.27
|0.23
|17.39
|Net Profit
|0.24
|0.15
|60
|Equity Capital
|0.77
|0.77
| -
Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.37%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.82%
|1 Month
|-12.93%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|24.99%
|NA
|1.62%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|22.76%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|73.35%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|143.71%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.46%
Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|905.40
|
|922.00
|Week Low/High
|905.40
|
|1000.00
|Month Low/High
|905.40
|
|1085.00
|YEAR Low/High
|511.00
|
|1598.00
|All TIME Low/High
|16.45
|
|1598.00
Quick Links for Alfred Herbert (India):