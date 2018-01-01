JUST IN
Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd.

BSE: 505216 Sector: Financials
NSE: ALFREDHERB ISIN Code: INE782D01027
BSE LIVE 14:16 | 12 Mar 905.40 -45.30
(-4.76%)
OPEN

922.00

 HIGH

922.00

 LOW

905.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
About Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd.

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd is holding company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of industrial machineries and spares (manufacturing operations), income from commission & trading of spares (marketing operations) and income from realty, business services. The company has two segments, namely primary segment and others segment. The company's primary segment consists of manu...> More

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   70
EPS - TTM () [*S] 16.28
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 55.61
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.21
Book Value / Share () [*S] 621.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.53 0.57 -7.02
Other Income -
Total Income 0.53 0.57 -7.02
Total Expenses 0.26 0.35 -25.71
Operating Profit 0.27 0.23 17.39
Net Profit 0.24 0.15 60
Equity Capital 0.77 0.77 -
Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mangal Credit 3.73 3.61 72.03
Intec Capital 39.00 2.63 71.64
Authum Invest 61.85 -0.48 71.31
Alfred Herbert 905.40 -4.76 69.72
Thirani Projects 34.25 0.44 69.22
Indo Thai Sec. 66.95 -2.90 66.95
Viji Finance 8.04 -4.96 66.33
Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.67
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.54
Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.37% NA 0.06% -0.82%
1 Month -12.93% NA -1.55% -0.79%
3 Month 24.99% NA 1.62% 1.04%
6 Month 22.76% NA 5.00% 4.41%
1 Year 73.35% NA 16.66% 16.20%
3 Year 143.71% NA 16.72% 18.46%

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 905.40
922.00
Week Low/High 905.40
1000.00
Month Low/High 905.40
1085.00
YEAR Low/High 511.00
1598.00
All TIME Low/High 16.45
1598.00

