Alicon Castalloy Ltd.

BSE: 531147 Sector: Auto
NSE: ALICON ISIN Code: INE062D01024
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 575.75 -21.40
(-3.58%)
OPEN

595.00

 HIGH

595.00

 LOW

563.80
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 575.20 -13.05
(-2.22%)
OPEN

587.30

 HIGH

587.30

 LOW

558.20
About Alicon Castalloy Ltd.

Alicon Castalloy Ltd

Alicon Castalloy Ltd, formerly Enkei Castalloy Limited, is engaged in the business of manufacturing of automotive castings. The Company is engaged in manufacturing cylinder heads for two wheelers and four wheelers. The Company's customers are Maruti Suzuki Limited, Honda Siel Cars Limited, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto Limited, Hero Honda Motor Industries, Honda Scooter and Motorcycle Company. Inter...> More

Alicon Castalloy Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   769
EPS - TTM () [*S] 25.48
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.60
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.65
Book Value / Share () [*S] 201.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Alicon Castalloy Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 256.62 173.2 48.16
Other Income 3.34 2.17 53.92
Total Income 259.96 175.37 48.24
Total Expenses 230.46 154.64 49.03
Operating Profit 29.5 20.73 42.31
Net Profit 10.18 5.1 99.61
Equity Capital 6.68 6.13 -
Alicon Castalloy Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Harita Seating 1032.80 0.41 802.49
The Hi-Tech Gear 423.25 3.22 794.44
Auto.Corp.of Goa 1206.55 3.58 774.61
Alicon Cast. 575.75 -3.58 769.20
PPAP Automotive 518.50 -0.47 725.90
Munjal Auto Inds 72.55 -0.82 725.50
Shivam Autotech 72.50 1.97 725.00
Alicon Castalloy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.10
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.70
Alicon Castalloy Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.61% -5.75% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.24% -8.99% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -0.60% 3.44% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.67% 5.55% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 44.92% 48.48% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 98.53% 101.75% 17.24% 19.01%

Alicon Castalloy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 563.80
595.00
Week Low/High 563.80
625.00
Month Low/High 563.80
655.00
YEAR Low/High 385.00
763.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
763.00

