Alicon Castalloy Ltd

Alicon Castalloy Ltd, formerly Enkei Castalloy Limited, is engaged in the business of manufacturing of automotive castings. The Company is engaged in manufacturing cylinder heads for two wheelers and four wheelers. The Company's customers are Maruti Suzuki Limited, Honda Siel Cars Limited, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto Limited, Hero Honda Motor Industries, Honda Scooter and Motorcycle Company. Inter...> More