Alicon Castalloy Ltd.
|BSE: 531147
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: ALICON
|ISIN Code: INE062D01024
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|575.75
|
-21.40
(-3.58%)
|
OPEN
595.00
|
HIGH
595.00
|
LOW
563.80
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|575.20
|
-13.05
(-2.22%)
|
OPEN
587.30
|
HIGH
587.30
|
LOW
558.20
About Alicon Castalloy Ltd.
Alicon Castalloy Ltd, formerly Enkei Castalloy Limited, is engaged in the business of manufacturing of automotive castings. The Company is engaged in manufacturing cylinder heads for two wheelers and four wheelers. The Company's customers are Maruti Suzuki Limited, Honda Siel Cars Limited, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto Limited, Hero Honda Motor Industries, Honda Scooter and Motorcycle Company. Inter...> More
Alicon Castalloy Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|769
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|25.48
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.60
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|40.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.65
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|201.89
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.85
Alicon Castalloy Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|256.62
|173.2
|48.16
|Other Income
|3.34
|2.17
|53.92
|Total Income
|259.96
|175.37
|48.24
|Total Expenses
|230.46
|154.64
|49.03
|Operating Profit
|29.5
|20.73
|42.31
|Net Profit
|10.18
|5.1
|99.61
|Equity Capital
|6.68
|6.13
|-
Alicon Castalloy Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Harita Seating
|1032.80
|0.41
|802.49
|The Hi-Tech Gear
|423.25
|3.22
|794.44
|Auto.Corp.of Goa
|1206.55
|3.58
|774.61
|Alicon Cast.
|575.75
|-3.58
|769.20
|PPAP Automotive
|518.50
|-0.47
|725.90
|Munjal Auto Inds
|72.55
|-0.82
|725.50
|Shivam Autotech
|72.50
|1.97
|725.00
Alicon Castalloy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Alicon Castalloy Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.61%
|-5.75%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.24%
|-8.99%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-0.60%
|3.44%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.67%
|5.55%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|44.92%
|48.48%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|98.53%
|101.75%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Alicon Castalloy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|563.80
|
|595.00
|Week Low/High
|563.80
|
|625.00
|Month Low/High
|563.80
|
|655.00
|YEAR Low/High
|385.00
|
|763.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|763.00
