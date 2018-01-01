Alka Diamond Industries Ltd.
About Alka Diamond Industries Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in Sep.'89, Alka Diamond Industries was converted into a public limited company in Oct.'94. The company was promoted by Gopal M Verma and K S Verma. The company is engaged in the export of polished diamonds. Other than exports, it also trades in diamond studded jewellery. It buys raw materials from Antwerp, Belgium. These rough diamonds are then cut an...> More
Alka Diamond Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.14
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.51
Announcement
-
Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter And Nine Month End
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
Revised Financial Results For Quarter Ended On September 30 2017
-
-
The Board Meeting For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2017 Is Schedule To Be Held On 8T
Alka Diamond Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.22
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.22
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.2
|-95
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|0.02
|-150
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|0.02
|-150
|Equity Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|-
Alka Diamond Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Narbada Gems
|21.55
|4.87
|6.40
|Shree Gan.Jew.
|0.82
|-4.65
|5.90
|Deep Diamond
|14.40
|4.73
|4.61
|Alka Diamond Ind
|9.30
|0.00
|4.52
|Shukra Bullions
|8.00
|-1.11
|4.02
|Winsome Diamonds
|0.35
|-2.78
|3.73
|Neogem India
|4.52
|-4.84
|3.69
Alka Diamond Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Alka Diamond Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Alka Diamond Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.30
|
|9.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.30
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.30
|YEAR Low/High
|8.89
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.60
|
|20.00
