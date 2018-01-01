JUST IN
Alka Diamond Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531581 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE963D01015
About Alka Diamond Industries Ltd.

Alka Diamond Industries Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Sep.'89, Alka Diamond Industries was converted into a public limited company in Oct.'94. The company was promoted by Gopal M Verma and K S Verma. The company is engaged in the export of polished diamonds. Other than exports, it also trades in diamond studded jewellery. It buys raw materials from Antwerp, Belgium. These rough diamonds are then cut an...> More

Alka Diamond Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Alka Diamond Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.22 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.22 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.2 -95
Operating Profit -0.01 0.02 -150
Net Profit -0.01 0.02 -150
Equity Capital 4.68 4.68 -
Alka Diamond Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Narbada Gems 21.55 4.87 6.40
Shree Gan.Jew. 0.82 -4.65 5.90
Deep Diamond 14.40 4.73 4.61
Alka Diamond Ind 9.30 0.00 4.52
Shukra Bullions 8.00 -1.11 4.02
Winsome Diamonds 0.35 -2.78 3.73
Neogem India 4.52 -4.84 3.69
Alka Diamond Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.92
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.45
Alka Diamond Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Alka Diamond Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.30
9.30
Week Low/High 0.00
9.30
Month Low/High 0.00
9.30
YEAR Low/High 8.89
15.00
All TIME Low/High 1.60
20.00

