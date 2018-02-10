Alka Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 532166
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE921C01031
|BSE 15:04 | 12 Mar
|0.42
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.42
|
HIGH
0.42
|
LOW
0.42
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Alka Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.42
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.42
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|0.56
|52-Week low
|0.20
|P/E
|14.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.42
|Sell Qty
|19151.00
About Alka Securities Ltd.
Alka Securities Limited is a stock broking company. The Company is a member of National Stock Exchange (NSE). It operates in Capital Market-Cash Segment, Future & Options (F & O) segment and Whole Sale Debt Market (WDM). The group was founded by Mahesh Kothari in 1986 with the acquisition of membership of Bombay Stock Exchange. Alka Pandey & Mahendra Pandey are the co-promoters of the group. T...> More
Alka Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.00
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.16
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-2.63
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
-
Reg. 40(10) - PCS Certificate For The Quarter Ended September 2017
-
-
Alka Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Other Income
|0.12
|-
|Total Income
|0.14
|0.01
|1300
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Operating Profit
|0.12
|-0.02
|700
|Net Profit
|0.11
|-0.02
|650
|Equity Capital
|9.59
|9.59
|-
Alka Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|GFL Financials
|3.53
|0.00
|5.30
|Relic Tech.
|13.04
|-3.76
|4.69
|Swarna Secur.
|14.25
|0.00
|4.28
|Alka Securities
|0.42
|0.00
|4.03
|Mah. Corporation
|0.29
|0.00
|3.92
|Arihant's Sec
|7.58
|0.00
|3.79
|Dazzel Confindiv
|0.19
|0.00
|2.81
Alka Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Alka Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.70%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-25.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|31.25%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|75.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Alka Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.42
|
|0.42
|Week Low/High
|0.42
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.42
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.20
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.08
|
|24.00
