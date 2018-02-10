JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Alka Securities Ltd

Alka Securities Ltd.

BSE: 532166 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE921C01031
BSE 15:04 | 12 Mar 0.42 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.42

 HIGH

0.42

 LOW

0.42
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Alka Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.42
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.42
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 0.56
52-Week low 0.20
P/E 14.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.42
Sell Qty 19151.00
OPEN 0.42
CLOSE 0.42
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 0.56
52-Week low 0.20
P/E 14.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.42
Sell Qty 19151.00

About Alka Securities Ltd.

Alka Securities Ltd

Alka Securities Limited is a stock broking company. The Company is a member of National Stock Exchange (NSE). It operates in Capital Market-Cash Segment, Future & Options (F & O) segment and Whole Sale Debt Market (WDM). The group was founded by Mahesh Kothari in 1986 with the acquisition of membership of Bombay Stock Exchange. Alka Pandey & Mahendra Pandey are the co-promoters of the group. T...> More

Alka Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Alka Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 0.01 100
Other Income 0.12 -
Total Income 0.14 0.01 1300
Total Expenses 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Operating Profit 0.12 -0.02 700
Net Profit 0.11 -0.02 650
Equity Capital 9.59 9.59 -
> More on Alka Securities Ltd Financials Results

Alka Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GFL Financials 3.53 0.00 5.30
Relic Tech. 13.04 -3.76 4.69
Swarna Secur. 14.25 0.00 4.28
Alka Securities 0.42 0.00 4.03
Mah. Corporation 0.29 0.00 3.92
Arihant's Sec 7.58 0.00 3.79
Dazzel Confindiv 0.19 0.00 2.81
> More on Alka Securities Ltd Peer Group

Alka Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.51
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.80
> More on Alka Securities Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Alka Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.70% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -25.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 31.25% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 75.00% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Alka Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.42
0.42
Week Low/High 0.42
0.00
Month Low/High 0.42
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.20
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.08
24.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Alka Securities: