Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 506767 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ALKYLAMINE ISIN Code: INE150B01021
BSE LIVE 12:41 | 12 Mar 603.00 -2.95
(-0.49%)
OPEN

615.00

 HIGH

626.40

 LOW

603.00
NSE LIVE 14:07 | 12 Mar 605.00 2.90
(0.48%)
OPEN

611.00

 HIGH

629.00

 LOW

599.20
OPEN 615.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 605.95
VOLUME 422
52-Week high 790.00
52-Week low 361.10
P/E 23.53
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,230
Buy Price 603.00
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 613.25
Sell Qty 50.00
About Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd

Alkyl Amines Chemicals (AACL) is a leading manufacturer of various aliphatic amines like ethyl amines, isopropyl amines and cyclohexyl amines, which are import- substitutes. The plant for these was set up in technical collaboration with Leonard Process Co Inc, US, in 1962. A second plant was set up in 1991 to manufacture ethyl and methyl amines in technical collaboration with Acid Amine Technologi...> More

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,230
EPS - TTM () [*S] 25.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.53
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.83
Book Value / Share () [*S] 125.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 153.13 147.66 3.7
Other Income 1.05 0.17 517.65
Total Income 154.18 147.83 4.3
Total Expenses 126.41 117.78 7.33
Operating Profit 27.77 30.05 -7.59
Net Profit 14.99 17.03 -11.98
Equity Capital 10.2 10.2 -
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Grauer & Weil 59.90 -2.12 1357.93
Clariant Chemica 552.00 1.29 1274.02
Camlin Fine 102.15 -0.97 1238.06
Alkyl Amines 603.00 -0.49 1230.12
Oriental Carbon 1073.80 -1.73 1106.01
Excel Inds. 874.25 1.87 1099.81
Jayant Agro Org. 335.05 -3.49 1005.15
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.19
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 1.38
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 19.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.43
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.41% -3.72% 0.06% -0.85%
1 Month -4.24% -2.58% -1.56% -0.82%
3 Month 2.90% 3.38% 1.62% 1.01%
6 Month 33.39% 24.29% 5.00% 4.38%
1 Year 62.88% 63.85% 16.65% 16.16%
3 Year 91.19% 88.36% 16.71% 18.42%

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 603.00
626.40
Week Low/High 595.00
626.40
Month Low/High 589.00
655.00
YEAR Low/High 361.10
790.00
All TIME Low/High 3.25
790.00

