Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd

Alkyl Amines Chemicals (AACL) is a leading manufacturer of various aliphatic amines like ethyl amines, isopropyl amines and cyclohexyl amines, which are import- substitutes. The plant for these was set up in technical collaboration with Leonard Process Co Inc, US, in 1962. A second plant was set up in 1991 to manufacture ethyl and methyl amines in technical collaboration with Acid Amine Technologi...> More