Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 506767
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ALKYLAMINE
|ISIN Code: INE150B01021
|
BSE
LIVE
12:41 | 12 Mar
|
603.00
|
-2.95
(-0.49%)
|
OPEN
615.00
|
HIGH
626.40
|
LOW
603.00
|
NSE
LIVE
14:07 | 12 Mar
|
605.00
|
2.90
(0.48%)
|
OPEN
611.00
|
HIGH
629.00
|
LOW
599.20
|OPEN
|615.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|605.95
|VOLUME
|422
|52-Week high
|790.00
|52-Week low
|361.10
|P/E
|23.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,230
|Buy Price
|603.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|613.25
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|611.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|602.10
|VOLUME
|7098
|52-Week high
|789.90
|52-Week low
|359.80
|P/E
|23.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,230
|Buy Price
|603.05
|Buy Qty
|22.00
|Sell Price
|604.95
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd
Alkyl Amines Chemicals (AACL) is a leading manufacturer of various aliphatic amines like ethyl amines, isopropyl amines and cyclohexyl amines, which are import- substitutes. The plant for these was set up in technical collaboration with Leonard Process Co Inc, US, in 1962. A second plant was set up in 1991 to manufacture ethyl and methyl amines in technical collaboration with Acid Amine Technologi...
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|153.13
|147.66
|3.7
|Other Income
|1.05
|0.17
|517.65
|Total Income
|154.18
|147.83
|4.3
|Total Expenses
|126.41
|117.78
|7.33
|Operating Profit
|27.77
|30.05
|-7.59
|Net Profit
|14.99
|17.03
|-11.98
|Equity Capital
|10.2
|10.2
| -
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.41%
|-3.72%
|0.06%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-4.24%
|-2.58%
|-1.56%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|2.90%
|3.38%
|1.62%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|33.39%
|24.29%
|5.00%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|62.88%
|63.85%
|16.65%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|91.19%
|88.36%
|16.71%
|18.42%
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|603.00
|
|626.40
|Week Low/High
|595.00
|
|626.40
|Month Low/High
|589.00
|
|655.00
|YEAR Low/High
|361.10
|
|790.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.25
|
|790.00
Quick Links for Alkyl Amines Chemicals: