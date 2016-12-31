Allied Herbals Ltd.
|BSE: 523030
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE608D01016
|BSE 11:58 | 12 Sep
|Allied Herbals Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Allied Herbals Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|24.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|24.45
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|24.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Allied Herbals Ltd.
Rajdhani Leasing and Industries Limited does not have significant operations. The company intends to carry on the business of personal care products and services. Previously, it was engaged in the business of leasing and hire-purchase. The company was formerly known as Rajdhani Leasing Limited and changed its name to Rajdhani Leasing and Industries Limited in October 1986. Rajdhani Leasing and Ind...> More
Allied Herbals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.57
Allied Herbals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2016
|Dec 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|1.57
|1.57
|-
Allied Herbals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nikki Glob.Fin.
|11.31
|-1.99
|3.87
|Decillion Fin.
|11.00
|0.00
|3.85
|NDA Securities
|7.56
|5.00
|3.85
|Allied Herbals
|24.45
|0.00
|3.84
|Darjeeling Ropew
|12.55
|-1.95
|3.83
|Rajputana Invest
|12.26
|4.97
|3.78
|Kiduja India
|21.85
|-0.23
|3.76
Allied Herbals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-34.27%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Allied Herbals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|24.45
|
|24.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|24.45
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|24.45
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|24.45
|All TIME Low/High
|6.02
|
|189.00
