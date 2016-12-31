JUST IN
Allied Herbals Ltd.

BSE: 523030 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE608D01016
BSE 11:58 | 12 Sep Allied Herbals Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Allied Herbals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Allied Herbals Ltd.

Rajdhani Leasing and Industries Limited does not have significant operations. The company intends to carry on the business of personal care products and services. Previously, it was engaged in the business of leasing and hire-purchase. The company was formerly known as Rajdhani Leasing Limited and changed its name to Rajdhani Leasing and Industries Limited in October 1986. Rajdhani Leasing and Ind...> More

Allied Herbals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Allied Herbals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2016 Dec 2015 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 1.57 1.57 -
Allied Herbals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nikki Glob.Fin. 11.31 -1.99 3.87
Decillion Fin. 11.00 0.00 3.85
NDA Securities 7.56 5.00 3.85
Allied Herbals 24.45 0.00 3.84
Darjeeling Ropew 12.55 -1.95 3.83
Rajputana Invest 12.26 4.97 3.78
Kiduja India 21.85 -0.23 3.76
Allied Herbals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.12
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.14
Allied Herbals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -34.27% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Allied Herbals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 24.45
24.45
Week Low/High 0.00
24.45
Month Low/High 0.00
24.45
YEAR Low/High 0.00
24.45
All TIME Low/High 6.02
189.00

