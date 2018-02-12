You are here » Home
Almondz Global Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531400
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: ALMONDZ
|ISIN Code: INE326B01027
|
BSE
14:57 | 12 Mar
|
22.75
|
-0.25
(-1.09%)
|
OPEN
22.80
|
HIGH
23.65
|
LOW
22.75
|
NSE
15:00 | 12 Mar
|
23.25
|
0.15
(0.65%)
|
OPEN
23.10
|
HIGH
23.75
|
LOW
23.10
About Almondz Global Securities Ltd.
Almondz Global Securities Ltd
Alliance Securities Ltd(ASL), incorporated in June 28, 1994 as Allianz Share and Stock Brokers Ltd. in Delhi with the main object of undertaking Share and Stock Broking and Investment business was promoted by Allianz Capital and Management Services Ltd.(ACMS).
The company became the subsidiary of ACMS on Jan 7, 1995. The name of the company was also changed to the present one in Jan 15, 1995. ...> More
Almondz Global Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Almondz Global Securities Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Almondz Global Securities Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|25.13
|12.5
|101.04
|Other Income
|0.72
|0.87
|-17.24
|Total Income
|25.85
|13.37
|93.34
|Total Expenses
|23.88
|12.15
|96.54
|Operating Profit
|1.97
|1.22
|61.48
|Net Profit
|0.92
|-0.55
|267.27
|Equity Capital
|15.53
|15.53
| -
Almondz Global Securities Ltd - Peer Group
Almondz Global Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Almondz Global Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.18%
|-9.71%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.33%
|-8.64%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.04%
|-24.27%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-18.60%
|-9.00%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|49.18%
|55.52%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|110.06%
|107.59%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Almondz Global Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|22.75
|
|23.65
|Week Low/High
|22.50
|
|27.00
|Month Low/High
|22.50
|
|30.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.45
|
|40.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|140.00
