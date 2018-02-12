JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Almondz Global Securities Ltd

Almondz Global Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531400 Sector: Financials
NSE: ALMONDZ ISIN Code: INE326B01027
BSE 14:57 | 12 Mar 22.75 -0.25
(-1.09%)
OPEN

22.80

 HIGH

23.65

 LOW

22.75
NSE 15:00 | 12 Mar 23.25 0.15
(0.65%)
OPEN

23.10

 HIGH

23.75

 LOW

23.10
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 22.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.00
VOLUME 43350
52-Week high 40.10
52-Week low 13.45
P/E 27.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 59
Buy Price 22.70
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 23.60
Sell Qty 50.00
OPEN 22.80
CLOSE 23.00
VOLUME 43350
52-Week high 40.10
52-Week low 13.45
P/E 27.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 59
Buy Price 22.70
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 23.60
Sell Qty 50.00

About Almondz Global Securities Ltd.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd

Alliance Securities Ltd(ASL), incorporated in June 28, 1994 as Allianz Share and Stock Brokers Ltd. in Delhi with the main object of undertaking Share and Stock Broking and Investment business was promoted by Allianz Capital and Management Services Ltd.(ACMS). The company became the subsidiary of ACMS on Jan 7, 1995. The name of the company was also changed to the present one in Jan 15, 1995. ...> More

Almondz Global Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   59
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.84
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.08
Face Value ()   6
Latest Dividend (%)   7.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 47.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Almondz Global Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 25.13 12.5 101.04
Other Income 0.72 0.87 -17.24
Total Income 25.85 13.37 93.34
Total Expenses 23.88 12.15 96.54
Operating Profit 1.97 1.22 61.48
Net Profit 0.92 -0.55 267.27
Equity Capital 15.53 15.53 -
> More on Almondz Global Securities Ltd Financials Results

Almondz Global Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Suchitra Finance 64.45 -0.46 60.07
Stanrose Mafat. 149.20 2.75 59.23
Mukesh Babu Fin. 84.60 -5.00 58.97
Almondz Global 22.75 -1.09 58.88
Jindal Poly Inve 55.05 -2.31 57.86
Welspun Investme 157.05 -4.93 57.32
Arman Holdings 110.00 0.00 57.31
> More on Almondz Global Securities Ltd Peer Group

Almondz Global Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.62
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.95
> More on Almondz Global Securities Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Almondz Global Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.18% -9.71% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.33% -8.64% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.04% -24.27% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -18.60% -9.00% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 49.18% 55.52% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 110.06% 107.59% 17.24% 19.01%

Almondz Global Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.75
23.65
Week Low/High 22.50
27.00
Month Low/High 22.50
30.00
YEAR Low/High 13.45
40.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
140.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Almondz Global Securities: