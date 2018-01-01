Alok Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 521070
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ALOKTEXT
|ISIN Code: INE270A01011
|BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|3.04
|
0.14
(4.83%)
|
OPEN
3.02
|
HIGH
3.04
|
LOW
2.99
|NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|3.00
|
0.10
(3.45%)
|
OPEN
2.95
|
HIGH
3.00
|
LOW
2.95
About Alok Industries Ltd.
Alok Industries Ltd is one of the leading textile group and amongst the fastest growing vertically integrated textile companies in India. They are offering world class integrated textile solutions. They manufacture world-class home textiles, apparel fabrics, garments and polyester yarns selling directly to manufacturers, exporters, importers, retailers and brands the world over. Also, they are in ...> More
Alok Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|419
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|3.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Dec 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-66.30
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.05
Alok Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|952.35
|2059.36
|-53.76
|Other Income
|24.45
|37.41
|-34.64
|Total Income
|976.8
|2096.77
|-53.41
|Total Expenses
|4757.17
|2460.48
|93.34
|Operating Profit
|-3780.37
|-363.71
|-939.39
|Net Profit
|-4745.33
|-807.11
|-487.94
|Equity Capital
|1357.87
|1357.87
|-
Alok Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sarla Performanc
|54.65
|0.09
|456.33
|Orbit Exports
|155.65
|-2.72
|439.87
|Bannari Amm Spg.
|268.00
|0.79
|422.10
|Alok Inds.
|3.04
|4.83
|418.71
|Fiberweb (India)
|128.65
|-2.94
|370.38
|Mafatlal Inds.
|265.05
|-2.54
|368.68
|Voith Paper
|788.00
|4.27
|345.93
Alok Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Alok Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.88%
|-4.76%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.08%
|-16.67%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.70%
|-10.45%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.92%
|7.14%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-4.10%
|-4.76%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-65.53%
|-67.39%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Alok Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.99
|
|3.04
|Week Low/High
|2.87
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.87
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.30
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.30
|
|120.00
