Alok Industries Ltd.

BSE: 521070 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ALOKTEXT ISIN Code: INE270A01011
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 3.04 0.14
(4.83%)
OPEN

3.02

 HIGH

3.04

 LOW

2.99
NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 3.00 0.10
(3.45%)
OPEN

2.95

 HIGH

3.00

 LOW

2.95
About Alok Industries Ltd.

Alok Industries Ltd

Alok Industries Ltd is one of the leading textile group and amongst the fastest growing vertically integrated textile companies in India. They are offering world class integrated textile solutions. They manufacture world-class home textiles, apparel fabrics, garments and polyester yarns selling directly to manufacturers, exporters, importers, retailers and brands the world over. Also, they are in ...> More

Alok Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   419
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   3.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Dec 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -66.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Alok Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 952.35 2059.36 -53.76
Other Income 24.45 37.41 -34.64
Total Income 976.8 2096.77 -53.41
Total Expenses 4757.17 2460.48 93.34
Operating Profit -3780.37 -363.71 -939.39
Net Profit -4745.33 -807.11 -487.94
Equity Capital 1357.87 1357.87 -
Alok Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sarla Performanc 54.65 0.09 456.33
Orbit Exports 155.65 -2.72 439.87
Bannari Amm Spg. 268.00 0.79 422.10
Alok Inds. 3.04 4.83 418.71
Fiberweb (India) 128.65 -2.94 370.38
Mafatlal Inds. 265.05 -2.54 368.68
Voith Paper 788.00 4.27 345.93
Alok Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 28.82
Banks/FIs 6.14
FIIs 3.07
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.47
Alok Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.88% -4.76% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.08% -16.67% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.70% -10.45% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.92% 7.14% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -4.10% -4.76% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -65.53% -67.39% 17.24% 19.02%

Alok Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.99
3.04
Week Low/High 2.87
3.00
Month Low/High 2.87
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.30
5.00
All TIME Low/High 2.30
120.00

