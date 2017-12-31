You are here » Home
Alpha Graphic India Ltd.
|BSE: 531720
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE952B01020
|
BSE
11:52 | 27 Aug
|
Alpha Graphic India Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Alpha Graphic India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.39
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.51
|VOLUME
|1100
|52-Week high
|2.39
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.39
|Sell Qty
|18970.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Alpha Graphic India Ltd.
Alpha Graphic India Ltd
Alpha Graphic India Limited provides various financial services in India. The company engages in the trading of shares, issue management, loan syndication, finance activity, as well as provision of financial advisory services. Alpha Graphic India Limited is based in Vadodara, India. The company was incorporated in the year 1993....> More
Alpha Graphic India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Alpha Graphic India Ltd - Financial Results
Alpha Graphic India Ltd - Peer Group
Alpha Graphic India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Alpha Graphic India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-17.01%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Alpha Graphic India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.39
|
|2.39
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.39
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.39
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.39
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|56.00
Quick Links for Alpha Graphic India: