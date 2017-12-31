JUST IN
Alpha Graphic India Ltd.

BSE: 531720 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE952B01020
BSE 11:52 | 27 Aug Alpha Graphic India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Alpha Graphic India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.39
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.51
VOLUME 1100
52-Week high 2.39
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.39
Sell Qty 18970.00
About Alpha Graphic India Ltd.

Alpha Graphic India Ltd

Alpha Graphic India Limited provides various financial services in India. The company engages in the trading of shares, issue management, loan syndication, finance activity, as well as provision of financial advisory services. Alpha Graphic India Limited is based in Vadodara, India. The company was incorporated in the year 1993....> More

Alpha Graphic India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Alpha Graphic India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.21 0.19 10.53
Other Income -
Total Income 0.21 0.19 10.53
Total Expenses 0.22 0.18 22.22
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 19.92 19.92 -
Alpha Graphic India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mansi Fin.(Chen) 28.10 -4.75 9.92
Optimus Finance 17.60 -4.86 9.80
Golden Capital 30.65 2.34 9.75
Alpha Graphic 2.39 -4.78 9.52
Global Cap.Mkt. 3.80 0.00 9.46
Bombay Talkies 1.73 0.00 9.34
Insta Finance 4.67 4.94 9.34
Alpha Graphic India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 74.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 25.40
Alpha Graphic India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -17.01% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Alpha Graphic India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.39
2.39
Week Low/High 0.00
2.39
Month Low/High 0.00
2.39
YEAR Low/High 0.00
2.39
All TIME Low/High 0.35
56.00

