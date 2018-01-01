Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd

Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd (AHFL) was incorporated in 1993 and promoted by Rajendra N Sanghvi, Shrikant V Javeri, Jayant A Shah and Haren J Shah, with the aim to manufacture of Briquetted Fuel (Bio-Coal) which is made from agricultural waste. In 1993, AHFL has taken over of Nemi Briquette Industries, a partnership firm which was engaged in the manufacture of Briquetted Fuel with an installed capaci...> More