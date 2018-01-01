Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd.
|BSE: 531247
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE506B01016
|BSE 15:22 | 26 Aug
|Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.87
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.91
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|0.87
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.87
|Sell Qty
|5871.00
About Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd.
Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd (AHFL) was incorporated in 1993 and promoted by Rajendra N Sanghvi, Shrikant V Javeri, Jayant A Shah and Haren J Shah, with the aim to manufacture of Briquetted Fuel (Bio-Coal) which is made from agricultural waste. In 1993, AHFL has taken over of Nemi Briquette Industries, a partnership firm which was engaged in the manufacture of Briquetted Fuel with an installed capaci...> More
Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.96
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.22
Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-
|Equity Capital
|3.68
|3.68
|-
Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kachchh Minerals
|2.71
|-4.91
|1.44
|Nidhi Granites
|16.40
|4.79
|1.23
|Elango Inds.
|2.85
|-5.00
|1.09
|Alpha Hi-Tech
|0.87
|-4.40
|0.32
Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-13.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.87
|
|0.87
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.87
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.87
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.87
|All TIME Low/High
|0.38
|
|37.00
