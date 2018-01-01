JUST IN
Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd.

BSE: 531247 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE506B01016
BSE 15:22 | 26 Aug Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.87
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.91
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 0.87
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.87
Sell Qty 5871.00
About Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd.

Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd

Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd (AHFL) was incorporated in 1993 and promoted by Rajendra N Sanghvi, Shrikant V Javeri, Jayant A Shah and Haren J Shah, with the aim to manufacture of Briquetted Fuel (Bio-Coal) which is made from agricultural waste. In 1993, AHFL has taken over of Nemi Briquette Industries, a partnership firm which was engaged in the manufacture of Briquetted Fuel with an installed capaci...

Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 -
Operating Profit -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -
Equity Capital 3.68 3.68 -
Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kachchh Minerals 2.71 -4.91 1.44
Nidhi Granites 16.40 4.79 1.23
Elango Inds. 2.85 -5.00 1.09
Alpha Hi-Tech 0.87 -4.40 0.32
Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 4.41
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 95.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.00
Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -13.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.87
0.87
Week Low/High 0.00
0.87
Month Low/High 0.00
0.87
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.87
All TIME Low/High 0.38
37.00

