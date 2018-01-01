Alphageo (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 526397
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: ALPHAGEO
|ISIN Code: INE137C01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|748.55
|
-11.45
(-1.51%)
|
OPEN
764.00
|
HIGH
769.95
|
LOW
741.60
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|746.45
|
-12.10
(-1.60%)
|
OPEN
761.00
|
HIGH
769.95
|
LOW
741.00
About Alphageo (India) Ltd.
Alphageo (India) was incorporated in 1987 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in 1989. It has been promoted by A Dinesh and is the first private sector company to enter into the field of seismic data acquisition. The company has obtained technical know-how from Alphageo, US. The company engages in undertaking seismic surveys for oil exploration companies...> More
Alphageo (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|476
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|91.96
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|8.14
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|40.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.53
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|252.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.96
Alphageo (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|103.76
|81.05
|28.02
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.21
|71.43
|Total Income
|104.12
|81.26
|28.13
|Total Expenses
|72.78
|53.79
|35.3
|Operating Profit
|31.33
|27.47
|14.05
|Net Profit
|14.12
|11.75
|20.17
|Equity Capital
|6.36
|5.91
|-
Alphageo (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Alphageo (India)
|748.55
|-1.51
|476.08
|Jindal Drilling
|153.75
|0.20
|445.57
|Dolphin Offshore
|80.65
|2.94
|135.25
|Duke Offshore
|78.10
|1.43
|38.50
Alphageo (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Alphageo (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.14%
|-7.42%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.24%
|-12.19%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.04%
|-20.15%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-3.03%
|-3.13%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-19.97%
|-20.14%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|58.84%
|58.48%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Alphageo (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|741.60
|
|769.95
|Week Low/High
|741.60
|
|812.00
|Month Low/High
|741.60
|
|871.00
|YEAR Low/High
|741.60
|
|1101.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.05
|
|1146.00
