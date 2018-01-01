Alphageo (India) Ltd

Alphageo (India) was incorporated in 1987 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in 1989. It has been promoted by A Dinesh and is the first private sector company to enter into the field of seismic data acquisition. The company has obtained technical know-how from Alphageo, US. The company engages in undertaking seismic surveys for oil exploration companies...> More