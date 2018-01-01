JUST IN
Alphageo (India) Ltd.

BSE: 526397 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: ALPHAGEO ISIN Code: INE137C01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 748.55 -11.45
(-1.51%)
OPEN

764.00

 HIGH

769.95

 LOW

741.60
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 746.45 -12.10
(-1.60%)
OPEN

761.00

 HIGH

769.95

 LOW

741.00
About Alphageo (India) Ltd.

Alphageo (India) Ltd

Alphageo (India) was incorporated in 1987 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in 1989. It has been promoted by A Dinesh and is the first private sector company to enter into the field of seismic data acquisition. The company has obtained technical know-how from Alphageo, US. The company engages in undertaking seismic surveys for oil exploration companies...> More

Alphageo (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   476
EPS - TTM () [*S] 91.96
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.14
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.53
Book Value / Share () [*S] 252.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.96
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Alphageo (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 103.76 81.05 28.02
Other Income 0.36 0.21 71.43
Total Income 104.12 81.26 28.13
Total Expenses 72.78 53.79 35.3
Operating Profit 31.33 27.47 14.05
Net Profit 14.12 11.75 20.17
Equity Capital 6.36 5.91 -
Alphageo (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alphageo (India) 748.55 -1.51 476.08
Jindal Drilling 153.75 0.20 445.57
Dolphin Offshore 80.65 2.94 135.25
Duke Offshore 78.10 1.43 38.50
Alphageo (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.23
Banks/FIs 0.37
FIIs 0.99
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.12
Indian Public 42.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.92
Alphageo (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.14% -7.42% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.24% -12.19% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.04% -20.15% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -3.03% -3.13% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -19.97% -20.14% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 58.84% 58.48% 17.24% 19.01%

Alphageo (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 741.60
769.95
Week Low/High 741.60
812.00
Month Low/High 741.60
871.00
YEAR Low/High 741.60
1101.00
All TIME Low/High 2.05
1146.00

