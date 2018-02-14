JUST IN
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 526519 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: ALPINEHOU ISIN Code: INE840D01015
BSE 10:29 | 12 Mar 31.25 -1.60
(-4.87%)
OPEN

32.80

 HIGH

32.80

 LOW

31.25
NSE 00:00 | 28 Jan Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 32.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 32.85
VOLUME 2340
52-Week high 47.80
52-Week low 21.75
P/E 13.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 41
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 31.25
Sell Qty 46.00
About Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd.

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd., the Bangalore based company is engaged in the business of Property Development and Building construction. The company is also producing concrete sleeper for Indian Railways....> More

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   41
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.47
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 47.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.12 4.16 71.15
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 7.14 4.16 71.63
Total Expenses 5.15 3.23 59.44
Operating Profit 1.99 0.93 113.98
Net Profit 0.7 0.31 125.81
Equity Capital 12.99 12.99 -
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ratnabhumi Dev. 33.15 -2.64 45.42
National Standar 21.90 24.79 43.80
Valecha Eng. 19.00 -4.76 42.81
Alpine Housing 31.25 -4.87 40.59
Navkar Builders 21.20 4.95 36.99
BSEL Infra. 4.10 -2.38 33.87
Simplex Projects 23.85 -3.25 30.05
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.30
Banks/FIs 0.44
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.04
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.50% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.67% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 17.26% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 17.26% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 11.61% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 31.25
32.80
Week Low/High 30.25
34.00
Month Low/High 30.25
38.00
YEAR Low/High 21.75
48.00
All TIME Low/High 2.50
48.00

