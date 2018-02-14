Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd.
About Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd.
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd., the Bangalore based company is engaged in the business of Property Development and Building construction. The company is also producing concrete sleeper for Indian Railways....> More
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|41
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.32
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|13.47
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|47.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.66
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.12
|4.16
|71.15
|Other Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Income
|7.14
|4.16
|71.63
|Total Expenses
|5.15
|3.23
|59.44
|Operating Profit
|1.99
|0.93
|113.98
|Net Profit
|0.7
|0.31
|125.81
|Equity Capital
|12.99
|12.99
|-
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ratnabhumi Dev.
|33.15
|-2.64
|45.42
|National Standar
|21.90
|24.79
|43.80
|Valecha Eng.
|19.00
|-4.76
|42.81
|Alpine Housing
|31.25
|-4.87
|40.59
|Navkar Builders
|21.20
|4.95
|36.99
|BSEL Infra.
|4.10
|-2.38
|33.87
|Simplex Projects
|23.85
|-3.25
|30.05
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.50%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.67%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|17.26%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|17.26%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|11.61%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|31.25
|
|32.80
|Week Low/High
|30.25
|
|34.00
|Month Low/High
|30.25
|
|38.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.75
|
|48.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.50
|
|48.00
