Alps Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530715
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ALPSINDUS
|ISIN Code: INE093B01015
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|4.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
4.20
|
HIGH
4.20
|
LOW
3.88
|NSE 15:21 | 12 Mar
|4.10
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
4.15
|
HIGH
4.20
|
LOW
3.95
About Alps Industries Ltd.
Alps Industries Ltd (formerly Alps Textiles Pvt Ltd), is into manufacture and sellng of home furnshings, made-ups, window coverings and architechtural products like venetion blinds, vertical blnds, artifical ceilings, drapery rods ets under the brand name Vista Levolor. Alps Industries(AIL) which started as a partnership in 1962 was converted into a Private Limited Company in 1972 and became a ...> More
Alps Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-81.47
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.05
Alps Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|84.07
|109.5
|-23.22
|Other Income
|0.25
|1.17
|-78.63
|Total Income
|84.32
|110.67
|-23.81
|Total Expenses
|94.26
|119.65
|-21.22
|Operating Profit
|-9.93
|-8.98
|-10.58
|Net Profit
|-32.42
|-30.47
|-6.4
|Equity Capital
|39.11
|39.11
|-
Alps Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sybly Inds.
|4.24
|0.47
|17.27
|Subh Tex
|15.70
|-4.85
|17.27
|Gem Spinners
|2.60
|0.00
|15.96
|Alps Inds.
|4.00
|0.00
|15.64
|Winsome Yarns
|2.11
|-1.86
|14.92
|Sunil Inds.
|35.05
|-0.14
|14.72
|Gujarat Hy-Spin
|8.60
|-12.33
|14.40
Alps Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Alps Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.32%
|-4.65%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.57%
|-15.46%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.48%
|-25.45%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-25.37%
|-26.79%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-44.13%
|-43.06%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|128.57%
|78.26%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Alps Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.88
|
|4.20
|Week Low/High
|3.87
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.87
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.87
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.06
|
|143.00
