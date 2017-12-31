JUST IN
Alps Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530715 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ALPSINDUS ISIN Code: INE093B01015
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 4.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

4.20

 HIGH

4.20

 LOW

3.88
NSE 15:21 | 12 Mar 4.10 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

4.15

 HIGH

4.20

 LOW

3.95
About Alps Industries Ltd.

Alps Industries Ltd

Alps Industries Ltd (formerly Alps Textiles Pvt Ltd), is into manufacture and sellng of home furnshings, made-ups, window coverings and architechtural products like venetion blinds, vertical blnds, artifical ceilings, drapery rods ets under the brand name Vista Levolor. Alps Industries(AIL) which started as a partnership in 1962 was converted into a Private Limited Company in 1972 and became a ...> More

Alps Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -81.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.05
Announcement

Alps Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 84.07 109.5 -23.22
Other Income 0.25 1.17 -78.63
Total Income 84.32 110.67 -23.81
Total Expenses 94.26 119.65 -21.22
Operating Profit -9.93 -8.98 -10.58
Net Profit -32.42 -30.47 -6.4
Equity Capital 39.11 39.11 -
Alps Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sybly Inds. 4.24 0.47 17.27
Subh Tex 15.70 -4.85 17.27
Gem Spinners 2.60 0.00 15.96
Alps Inds. 4.00 0.00 15.64
Winsome Yarns 2.11 -1.86 14.92
Sunil Inds. 35.05 -0.14 14.72
Gujarat Hy-Spin 8.60 -12.33 14.40
Alps Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.06
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 57.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.14
Alps Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.32% -4.65% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.57% -15.46% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.48% -25.45% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -25.37% -26.79% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -44.13% -43.06% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 128.57% 78.26% 17.24% 19.01%

Alps Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.88
4.20
Week Low/High 3.87
4.00
Month Low/High 3.87
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.87
9.00
All TIME Low/High 1.06
143.00

