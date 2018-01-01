Amal Ltd.
|BSE: 506597
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE841D01013
|BSE LIVE 14:36 | 12 Mar
|142.00
|
-0.05
(-0.04%)
|
OPEN
144.00
|
HIGH
145.00
|
LOW
140.05
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Amal Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|144.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|142.05
|VOLUME
|1907
|52-Week high
|226.00
|52-Week low
|100.05
|P/E
|16.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|134
|Buy Price
|141.25
|Buy Qty
|93.00
|Sell Price
|142.00
|Sell Qty
|392.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|134
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|144.00
|CLOSE
|142.05
|VOLUME
|1907
|52-Week high
|226.00
|52-Week low
|100.05
|P/E
|16.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|134
|Buy Price
|141.25
|Buy Qty
|93.00
|Sell Price
|142.00
|Sell Qty
|392.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|133.91
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Amal Ltd.
Amal Raisin (formerly known as Piramal Rasayan) is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of dye-intermediates in the country. In Jan.'96, Amal Rasayan changed its name to Amal Products. The company has implemented various projects which includes a multi-purpose modern EOU to manufacture bulk drugs in Pardi, Gujarat. It has also set up an oleum / sulphuric acid and a bulk drug project. ...> More
Amal Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|134
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.50
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.71
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.21
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|22.87
Announcement
Amal Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.08
|8.18
|11
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.03
|100
|Total Income
|9.14
|8.22
|11.19
|Total Expenses
|5.36
|3.67
|46.05
|Operating Profit
|3.78
|4.54
|-16.74
|Net Profit
|3.07
|4.45
|-31.01
|Equity Capital
|9.43
|7.03
|-
Amal Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hind.Organ.Chem.
|25.10
|4.80
|168.60
|Insilco
|24.30
|-0.21
|152.41
|Lords Chloro
|60.05
|-4.68
|151.03
|Amal
|142.00
|-0.04
|133.91
|Kilburn Chemical
|112.10
|-0.80
|132.95
|Vipul Organics
|169.45
|1.16
|130.82
|Keltech Energies
|1275.00
|-0.82
|127.50
Amal Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Amal Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.15%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-15.40%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-21.46%
|NA
|1.63%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|5.03%
|NA
|5.01%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|38.33%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|520.09%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.42%
Amal Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|140.05
|
|145.00
|Week Low/High
|137.00
|
|162.00
|Month Low/High
|137.00
|
|175.00
|YEAR Low/High
|100.05
|
|226.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|226.00
Quick Links for Amal:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices