Amal Ltd

Amal Raisin (formerly known as Piramal Rasayan) is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of dye-intermediates in the country. In Jan.'96, Amal Rasayan changed its name to Amal Products. The company has implemented various projects which includes a multi-purpose modern EOU to manufacture bulk drugs in Pardi, Gujarat. It has also set up an oleum / sulphuric acid and a bulk drug project. ...> More