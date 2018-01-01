JUST IN
Amal Ltd.

BSE: 506597 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE841D01013
BSE LIVE 14:36 | 12 Mar 142.00 -0.05
(-0.04%)
OPEN

144.00

 HIGH

145.00

 LOW

140.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Amal Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Amal Ltd.

Amal Ltd

Amal Raisin (formerly known as Piramal Rasayan) is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of dye-intermediates in the country. In Jan.'96, Amal Rasayan changed its name to Amal Products. The company has implemented various projects which includes a multi-purpose modern EOU to manufacture bulk drugs in Pardi, Gujarat. It has also set up an oleum / sulphuric acid and a bulk drug project. ...> More

Amal Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   134
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.50
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.71
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 22.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Amal Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.08 8.18 11
Other Income 0.06 0.03 100
Total Income 9.14 8.22 11.19
Total Expenses 5.36 3.67 46.05
Operating Profit 3.78 4.54 -16.74
Net Profit 3.07 4.45 -31.01
Equity Capital 9.43 7.03 -
Amal Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind.Organ.Chem. 25.10 4.80 168.60
Insilco 24.30 -0.21 152.41
Lords Chloro 60.05 -4.68 151.03
Amal 142.00 -0.04 133.91
Kilburn Chemical 112.10 -0.80 132.95
Vipul Organics 169.45 1.16 130.82
Keltech Energies 1275.00 -0.82 127.50
Amal Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.51
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 30.73
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.74
Amal Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.15% NA 0.07% -0.85%
1 Month -15.40% NA -1.55% -0.82%
3 Month -21.46% NA 1.63% 1.01%
6 Month 5.03% NA 5.01% 4.38%
1 Year 38.33% NA 16.66% 16.16%
3 Year 520.09% NA 16.73% 18.42%

Amal Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 140.05
145.00
Week Low/High 137.00
162.00
Month Low/High 137.00
175.00
YEAR Low/High 100.05
226.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
226.00

