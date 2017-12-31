You are here » Home
» Company
» Amani Trading & Exports Ltd
Amani Trading & Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 512008
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE886D01018
|
BSE
LIVE
10:59 | 15 Sep
|
Amani Trading & Exports Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Amani Trading & Exports Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|63.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|63.20
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|63.20
|52-Week low
|63.20
|P/E
|46.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|46.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|63.20
|CLOSE
|63.20
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|63.20
|52-Week low
|63.20
|P/E
|46.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|46.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4.42
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Amani Trading & Exports Ltd.
Amani Trading & Exports Ltd
Amani Trading and Exports was incorporated on February 27, 1984. The company is engaged in the business of trading of cotton fabrics. It was promoted by Chintan N Parikh. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India....> More
Amani Trading & Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Amani Trading & Exports Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Amani Trading & Exports Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|2.25
|-
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.02
|200
|Total Income
|0.06
|2.28
|-97.37
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|2.27
|-99.12
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Equity Capital
|0.7
|0.7
| -
Amani Trading & Exports Ltd - Peer Group
Amani Trading & Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Amani Trading & Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.60%
|-0.52%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.02%
|-0.48%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.17%
|1.35%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.57%
|4.73%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.28%
|16.55%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.35%
|18.82%
Amani Trading & Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|63.20
|
|63.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|63.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|63.20
|YEAR Low/High
|63.20
|
|63.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.05
|
|372.00
Quick Links for Amani Trading & Exports: