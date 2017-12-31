JUST IN
Amani Trading & Exports Ltd.

BSE: 512008 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE886D01018
BSE LIVE 10:59 | 15 Sep Amani Trading & Exports Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Amani Trading & Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 63.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 63.20
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 63.20
52-Week low 63.20
P/E 46.13
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Amani Trading & Exports Ltd.

Amani Trading and Exports was incorporated on February 27, 1984. The company is engaged in the business of trading of cotton fabrics. It was promoted by Chintan N Parikh. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India....> More

Amani Trading & Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 46.13
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Amani Trading & Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.25 -
Other Income 0.06 0.02 200
Total Income 0.06 2.28 -97.37
Total Expenses 0.02 2.27 -99.12
Operating Profit 0.04 0.01 300
Net Profit 0.04 0.01 300
Equity Capital 0.7 0.7 -
Amani Trading & Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Delta Industrial 8.90 0.00 4.80
Asia Pack 18.05 -5.00 4.77
Nouritrans Exim 7.50 4.02 4.57
Amani Trad.& Exp 63.20 0.00 4.42
Gaurav Mercant. 21.05 -4.97 4.21
Sudev Inds. 9.98 -4.95 4.20
Chandrima Mercan 18.90 24.92 4.18
Amani Trading & Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 12.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.22
Amani Trading & Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.60% -0.52%
1 Month NA NA -1.02% -0.48%
3 Month NA NA 2.17% 1.35%
6 Month NA NA 5.57% 4.73%
1 Year NA NA 17.28% 16.55%
3 Year NA NA 17.35% 18.82%

Amani Trading & Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 63.20
63.20
Week Low/High 0.00
63.20
Month Low/High 0.00
63.20
YEAR Low/High 63.20
63.00
All TIME Low/High 4.05
372.00

