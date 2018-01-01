JUST IN
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

BSE: 500008 Sector: Auto
NSE: AMARAJABAT ISIN Code: INE885A01032
BSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar 804.00 10.50
(1.32%)
OPEN

804.20

 HIGH

810.00

 LOW

801.25
NSE LIVE 13:27 | 12 Mar 806.45 12.75
(1.61%)
OPEN

801.60

 HIGH

810.00

 LOW

801.00
OPEN 804.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 793.50
VOLUME 10334
52-Week high 954.55
52-Week low 665.45
P/E 29.81
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13,732
Buy Price 803.80
Buy Qty 82.00
Sell Price 805.00
Sell Qty 99.00
About Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is the largest manufacturer of Standby Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) batteries in the Indian Ocean Rim comprising the area ranging from Africa and the Middle East to South East Asia. They are in the business of Industrial Battery, Automobile Battery and Power System. The manufacturing facility is located at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. The company is the largest suppl...

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13,732
EPS - TTM () [*S] 26.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.81
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   200.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.54
Book Value / Share () [*S] 160.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1553.46 1326.9 17.07
Other Income 16.76 13.25 26.49
Total Income 1570.22 1340.15 17.17
Total Expenses 1311.88 1122.95 16.82
Operating Profit 258.34 217.2 18.94
Net Profit 134.45 112.32 19.7
Equity Capital 17.08 17.08 -
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Exide Inds. 212.95 1.70 18100.75
Endurance Tech. 1242.40 0.78 17475.60
WABCO India 7730.00 0.50 14656.08
Amara Raja Batt. 804.00 1.32 13732.32
Minda Inds. 1125.35 -1.26 9756.78
Sundaram Clayton 4770.70 -0.26 9655.90
SKF India 1732.00 -0.92 8892.09
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.06
Banks/FIs 1.36
FIIs 16.70
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 11.07
Indian Public 9.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.72
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
25/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 851 PDF IconDetails
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.06% -0.74% -0.08% -1.08%
1 Month -4.85% 0.79% -1.70% -1.05%
3 Month 4.31% 4.31% 1.48% 0.78%
6 Month 0.73% 1.30% 4.85% 4.13%
1 Year -2.95% -2.04% 16.49% 15.89%
3 Year -5.77% -6.72% 16.55% 18.14%

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 801.25
810.00
Week Low/High 765.40
817.00
Month Low/High 765.40
860.00
YEAR Low/High 665.45
955.00
All TIME Low/High 0.47
1132.00

