Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
|BSE: 500008
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: AMARAJABAT
|ISIN Code: INE885A01032
|BSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar
|804.00
|
10.50
(1.32%)
|
OPEN
804.20
|
HIGH
810.00
|
LOW
801.25
|NSE LIVE 13:27 | 12 Mar
|806.45
|
12.75
(1.61%)
|
OPEN
801.60
|
HIGH
810.00
|
LOW
801.00
|OPEN
|804.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|793.50
|VOLUME
|10334
|52-Week high
|954.55
|52-Week low
|665.45
|P/E
|29.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,732
|Buy Price
|803.80
|Buy Qty
|82.00
|Sell Price
|805.00
|Sell Qty
|99.00
|OPEN
|801.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|793.70
|VOLUME
|225492
|52-Week high
|941.00
|52-Week low
|664.55
|P/E
|29.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,732
|Buy Price
|806.20
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|806.45
|Sell Qty
|9.00
|OPEN
|804.20
|CLOSE
|793.50
|VOLUME
|10334
|52-Week high
|954.55
|52-Week low
|665.45
|P/E
|29.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,732
|Buy Price
|803.80
|Buy Qty
|82.00
|Sell Price
|805.00
|Sell Qty
|99.00
|OPEN
|801.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|793.70
|VOLUME
|225492
|52-Week high
|941.00
|52-Week low
|664.55
|P/E
|29.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13732.32
|Buy Price
|806.20
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|806.45
|Sell Qty
|9.00
About Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is the largest manufacturer of Standby Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) batteries in the Indian Ocean Rim comprising the area ranging from Africa and the Middle East to South East Asia. They are in the business of Industrial Battery, Automobile Battery and Power System. The manufacturing facility is located at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. The company is the largest suppl...> More
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13,732
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|26.97
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.81
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|200.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.54
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|160.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.02
News
-
-
Amara Raja Batteries Q3 net profit rises 20% at Rs 1.34 billion
-
Amara Raja plans to double revenue in 3 years, overtake Exide
-
Amara Raja invests Rs 700 cr in new two-wheeler battery facility
-
Amara Raja Batteries eyeing to become Rs 10,000-cr firm in next 3 yrs
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
-
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1553.46
|1326.9
|17.07
|Other Income
|16.76
|13.25
|26.49
|Total Income
|1570.22
|1340.15
|17.17
|Total Expenses
|1311.88
|1122.95
|16.82
|Operating Profit
|258.34
|217.2
|18.94
|Net Profit
|134.45
|112.32
|19.7
|Equity Capital
|17.08
|17.08
|-
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Exide Inds.
|212.95
|1.70
|18100.75
|Endurance Tech.
|1242.40
|0.78
|17475.60
|WABCO India
|7730.00
|0.50
|14656.08
|Amara Raja Batt.
|804.00
|1.32
|13732.32
|Minda Inds.
|1125.35
|-1.26
|9756.78
|Sundaram Clayton
|4770.70
|-0.26
|9655.90
|SKF India
|1732.00
|-0.92
|8892.09
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|25/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|851
|Details
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.06%
|-0.74%
|-0.08%
|-1.08%
|1 Month
|-4.85%
|0.79%
|-1.70%
|-1.05%
|3 Month
|4.31%
|4.31%
|1.48%
|0.78%
|6 Month
|0.73%
|1.30%
|4.85%
|4.13%
|1 Year
|-2.95%
|-2.04%
|16.49%
|15.89%
|3 Year
|-5.77%
|-6.72%
|16.55%
|18.14%
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|801.25
|
|810.00
|Week Low/High
|765.40
|
|817.00
|Month Low/High
|765.40
|
|860.00
|YEAR Low/High
|665.45
|
|955.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.47
|
|1132.00
Quick Links for Amara Raja Batteries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices