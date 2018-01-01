JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd.

BSE: 521097 Sector: Industrials
NSE: AMARJOTHI ISIN Code: INE484D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 130.95 -2.65
(-1.98%)
OPEN

138.00

 HIGH

138.00

 LOW

128.00
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 29 Jan Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 138.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 133.60
VOLUME 8615
52-Week high 249.95
52-Week low 128.00
P/E 8.43
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 88
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 138.00
CLOSE 133.60
VOLUME 8615
52-Week high 249.95
52-Week low 128.00
P/E 8.43
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 88
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd.

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'87, Amarjothi Spinning Mills (ASM) was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'91. It was promoted by the Amarjothi group of Tirupur. N Rajan is the Chairman of the company. ASM went public with its maiden issue in Jan.'93 to part-finance a spinning mill to manufacture cotton yarn (inst. cap. : 12,096 spindles) in Pudusuripalayam, Tamilnadu. To meet part of the project...> More

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   88
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.54
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.43
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.50
Book Value / Share () [*S] 155.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.84
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 41.33 46.19 -10.52
Other Income 1.07 0.59 81.36
Total Income 42.4 46.78 -9.36
Total Expenses 30.21 36.34 -16.87
Operating Profit 12.19 10.45 16.65
Net Profit 5.16 3.44 50
Equity Capital 6.75 6.75 -
> More on Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd Financials Results

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Winsome Textile 45.65 8.69 90.48
Prem. Synthetic 195.50 -0.23 89.73
Riba Textiles 92.95 0.92 89.70
Amarjothi Spg. 130.95 -1.98 88.39
Rajlaxmi Inds. 2.85 -5.00 88.35
Sh. Dinesh Mills 170.25 -4.89 86.49
KSL and Indus 8.45 4.97 85.07
> More on Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Group

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.05
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.03
> More on Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.85% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.91% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.58% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -44.98% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -15.49% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 78.41% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 128.00
138.00
Week Low/High 128.00
150.00
Month Low/High 128.00
174.00
YEAR Low/High 128.00
250.00
All TIME Low/High 2.25
250.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Amarjothi Spinning Mills: