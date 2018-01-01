You are here » Home
Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 521097
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: AMARJOTHI
|ISIN Code: INE484D01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
130.95
|
-2.65
(-1.98%)
|
OPEN
138.00
|
HIGH
138.00
|
LOW
128.00
|
NSE
LIVE
00:00 | 29 Jan
|
Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|138.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|133.60
|VOLUME
|8615
|52-Week high
|249.95
|52-Week low
|128.00
|P/E
|8.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|88
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd.
Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd
Incorporated in Dec.'87, Amarjothi Spinning Mills (ASM) was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'91. It was promoted by the Amarjothi group of Tirupur. N Rajan is the Chairman of the company. ASM went public with its maiden issue in Jan.'93 to part-finance a spinning mill to manufacture cotton yarn (inst. cap. : 12,096 spindles) in Pudusuripalayam, Tamilnadu. To meet part of the project...> More
Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|41.33
|46.19
|-10.52
|Other Income
|1.07
|0.59
|81.36
|Total Income
|42.4
|46.78
|-9.36
|Total Expenses
|30.21
|36.34
|-16.87
|Operating Profit
|12.19
|10.45
|16.65
|Net Profit
|5.16
|3.44
|50
|Equity Capital
|6.75
|6.75
| -
Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.85%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.91%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.58%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-44.98%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-15.49%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|78.41%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|128.00
|
|138.00
|Week Low/High
|128.00
|
|150.00
|Month Low/High
|128.00
|
|174.00
|YEAR Low/High
|128.00
|
|250.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.25
|
|250.00
