Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'87, Amarjothi Spinning Mills (ASM) was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'91. It was promoted by the Amarjothi group of Tirupur. N Rajan is the Chairman of the company. ASM went public with its maiden issue in Jan.'93 to part-finance a spinning mill to manufacture cotton yarn (inst. cap. : 12,096 spindles) in Pudusuripalayam, Tamilnadu. To meet part of the project...> More