Amaze Entertech Ltd.
|BSE: 531112
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE011E01029
|BSE 14:08 | 12 Mar
|48.30
|
2.30
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
48.30
|
HIGH
48.30
|
LOW
48.30
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Amaze Entertech Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|48.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|46.00
|VOLUME
|30
|52-Week high
|57.15
|52-Week low
|35.00
|P/E
|91.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|45.00
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|91.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Amaze Entertech Ltd.
Amaze Entertech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.53
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|91.13
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|80.50
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday 14Th February 2018.
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday 14Th December 2017
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday14Th December2017
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
Amaze Entertech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.1
|0.09
|11.11
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.1
|0.09
|11.11
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.07
|-71.43
|Operating Profit
|0.07
|0.02
|250
|Net Profit
|0.07
|0.02
|250
|Equity Capital
|0.35
|0.35
|-
Amaze Entertech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hittco Tools
|3.60
|-2.96
|2.22
|Mahavir Indust.
|1.04
|0.00
|2.08
|Filtron Engineer
|7.00
|0.00
|1.83
|Amaze Entertech
|48.30
|5.00
|1.69
|Sancia Global
|0.30
|0.00
|1.30
|Servoteach Inds.
|2.20
|-4.76
|1.13
|Solid Carbide
|0.36
|-2.70
|0.98
Amaze Entertech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Amaze Entertech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Amaze Entertech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|48.30
|
|48.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|48.30
|Month Low/High
|42.35
|
|48.30
|YEAR Low/High
|35.00
|
|57.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|99.00
