JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Amaze Entertech Ltd

Amaze Entertech Ltd.

BSE: 531112 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE011E01029
BSE 14:08 | 12 Mar 48.30 2.30
(5.00%)
OPEN

48.30

 HIGH

48.30

 LOW

48.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Amaze Entertech Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 48.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 46.00
VOLUME 30
52-Week high 57.15
52-Week low 35.00
P/E 91.13
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 45.00
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 48.30
CLOSE 46.00
VOLUME 30
52-Week high 57.15
52-Week low 35.00
P/E 91.13
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 45.00
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Amaze Entertech Ltd.

Amaze Entertech Ltd

Amaze Entertech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.53
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 91.13
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 80.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Amaze Entertech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.1 0.09 11.11
Other Income -
Total Income 0.1 0.09 11.11
Total Expenses 0.02 0.07 -71.43
Operating Profit 0.07 0.02 250
Net Profit 0.07 0.02 250
Equity Capital 0.35 0.35 -
> More on Amaze Entertech Ltd Financials Results

Amaze Entertech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hittco Tools 3.60 -2.96 2.22
Mahavir Indust. 1.04 0.00 2.08
Filtron Engineer 7.00 0.00 1.83
Amaze Entertech 48.30 5.00 1.69
Sancia Global 0.30 0.00 1.30
Servoteach Inds. 2.20 -4.76 1.13
Solid Carbide 0.36 -2.70 0.98
> More on Amaze Entertech Ltd Peer Group

Amaze Entertech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.64
> More on Amaze Entertech Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Amaze Entertech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Amaze Entertech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 48.30
48.30
Week Low/High 0.00
48.30
Month Low/High 42.35
48.30
YEAR Low/High 35.00
57.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
99.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Amaze Entertech: