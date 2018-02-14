JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 500009 Sector: Health care
NSE: AMBASARABH ISIN Code: INE432A01017
BSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar 9.82 -0.45
(-4.38%)
OPEN

10.31

 HIGH

10.45

 LOW

9.82
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 10.31
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.27
VOLUME 14742
52-Week high 15.49
52-Week low 7.01
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 9.82
Buy Qty 99.00
Sell Price 9.98
Sell Qty 100.00
OPEN 10.31
CLOSE 10.27
VOLUME 14742
52-Week high 15.49
52-Week low 7.01
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 9.82
Buy Qty 99.00
Sell Price 9.98
Sell Qty 100.00

About Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd.

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd produces a range of bulk drugs, pharmaceutical preparations and electronic instruments. The company operates in two segments, namely pharmaceuticals and electronics. Pharmaceuticals segment is engaged in manufacture of drugs and formulations. Electronics segment is engaged in manufacture of electronics instruments and services. Their subsidiaries include Synbiotics...> More

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   75
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.11 0.25 -56
Other Income 3.34 0.93 259.14
Total Income 3.45 1.19 189.92
Total Expenses 2.2 3.03 -27.39
Operating Profit 1.25 -1.84 167.93
Net Profit 1.44 -1.96 173.47
Equity Capital 76.63 76.63 -
> More on Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd Financials Results

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Source Natural 124.90 4.96 80.44
Elder Pharma 38.00 4.97 78.05
Venus Remedies 62.00 -0.56 76.51
Ambalal Sarabhai 9.82 -4.38 75.25
Jagsonpal Pharma 28.60 -1.89 74.93
Sharon Bio-Med. 6.20 0.98 73.75
Natural Capsules 114.00 1.47 71.02
> More on Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd Peer Group

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.75
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.69
> More on Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.17% NA -0.11% -1.07%
1 Month -18.44% NA -1.72% -1.04%
3 Month -1.90% NA 1.45% 0.79%
6 Month 29.21% NA 4.82% 4.14%
1 Year -32.09% NA 16.45% 15.90%
3 Year 136.63% NA 16.52% 18.15%

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.82
10.45
Week Low/High 9.82
12.00
Month Low/High 9.82
13.00
YEAR Low/High 7.01
15.00
All TIME Low/High 1.57
80.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises: