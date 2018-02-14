You are here » Home
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 500009
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: AMBASARABH
|ISIN Code: INE432A01017
|
BSE
LIVE
13:42 | 12 Mar
|
9.82
|
-0.45
(-4.38%)
|
OPEN
10.31
|
HIGH
10.45
|
LOW
9.82
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.31
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.27
|VOLUME
|14742
|52-Week high
|15.49
|52-Week low
|7.01
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|9.82
|Buy Qty
|99.00
|Sell Price
|9.98
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|10.31
|CLOSE
|10.27
|VOLUME
|14742
|52-Week high
|15.49
|52-Week low
|7.01
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|9.82
|Buy Qty
|99.00
|Sell Price
|9.98
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75.25
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd.
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd produces a range of bulk drugs, pharmaceutical preparations and electronic instruments. The company operates in two segments, namely pharmaceuticals and electronics. Pharmaceuticals segment is engaged in manufacture of drugs and formulations. Electronics segment is engaged in manufacture of electronics instruments and services. Their subsidiaries include Synbiotics...> More
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.11
|0.25
|-56
|Other Income
|3.34
|0.93
|259.14
|Total Income
|3.45
|1.19
|189.92
|Total Expenses
|2.2
|3.03
|-27.39
|Operating Profit
|1.25
|-1.84
|167.93
|Net Profit
|1.44
|-1.96
|173.47
|Equity Capital
|76.63
|76.63
| -
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.17%
|NA
|-0.11%
|-1.07%
|1 Month
|-18.44%
|NA
|-1.72%
|-1.04%
|3 Month
|-1.90%
|NA
|1.45%
|0.79%
|6 Month
|29.21%
|NA
|4.82%
|4.14%
|1 Year
|-32.09%
|NA
|16.45%
|15.90%
|3 Year
|136.63%
|NA
|16.52%
|18.15%
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.82
|
|10.45
|Week Low/High
|9.82
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|9.82
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.01
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.57
|
|80.00
Quick Links for Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises: